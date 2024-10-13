Pakistan seems to be taking a bold and unconventional approach by opting to reuse the existing pitch.

England faces an unexpected challenge ahead of their second Test in Pakistan, as the hosts have decided to use the same pitch in Multan rather than providing a fresh surface. This decision is quite unusual in the world of Test cricket, where matches are typically not played back-to-back at the same venue, let alone on the same pitch.

After suffering a significant defeat in the series opener by an innings and 47 runs, Pakistan seems to be taking a bold and unconventional approach by opting to reuse the existing pitch. The pitch in question was notably flat during the first Test, resulting in high-scoring innings and a lack of wickets being taken in the initial days of play.

Pakistan appears to be banking on the worn pitch, which saw 353.3 overs of play in the past week, to provide a more balanced contest between bat and ball. Despite preparations being made for alternative wickets, the focus remains on the original pitch, with industrial fans being used to expedite the drying process.

The unexpected move has left both teams and spectators speculating on the potential impact on the game. While the newly-appointed head coach of Pakistan, Jason Gillespie, was seen assessing the conditions and engaging in discussions, it remains uncertain whether there will be a last-minute change of plans.

Although the pitch showed minimal signs of deterioration during the first Test, there were visible cracks and occasional variations in bounce, hinting at potential challenges for the players in the upcoming match. The decision to reuse the pitch adds an element of unpredictability to the game, making it a must-watch event for cricket enthusiasts.

