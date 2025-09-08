Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for first time in six years for ODI series: Know in detail

Pakistan is all set to host former World Champions Sri Lanka for a bilateral ODI series for the first time since 2019. Check out details about the match dates and venues.

After the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan is all set for a jam-packed cricket season. The Men in Green will be hosting Sri Lanka for a 3-match ODI series, starting November 11, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported on Monday. Interestingly, this will be the first-ever ODI series for Sri Lanka on Pakistani soil since 2019, and all three matches will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, which also hosted matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The last time Sri Lanka visited Pakistan for an ODI series, the island nation emerged victorious in a 3-match series by 2-0.

Apart from this, the last meeting between the two sides was back during the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, which Pakistan won by 6 wickets. Before the series with Sri Lanka, Pakistan will also host South Africa for a 3-match ODI series at home, starting November 4. Later, in the same month, the Men in Green will be playing a tri-nation T20I series at home against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

On Sunday, Pakistan played a tri-nation series with Afghanistan and the UAE, which they won by 75 runs. Now, Pakistan is set to begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign on September 12 against Oman. They will next face arch-rivals India on September 14. Their final group stage match will be against the host, the UAE, on September 17.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2025

Salman Ali Agha (C)

Mohammad Haris (WK)

Abrar Ahmed

Faheem Ashraf

Fakhar Zaman

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Hasan Nawaz

Hussain Talat

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Waseem Jnr

Sahibzada Farhan

Saim Ayub

Salman Mirza

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Sufyan Moqim