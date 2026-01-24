FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Bangladesh? PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi responds

Speculation has emerged over whether Pakistan could boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Bangladesh after recent controversy. PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi has now addressed the rumours, clarifying Pakistan’s position and sparking fresh debate across the cricket world.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 24, 2026, 09:14 PM IST

Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup 2026 in support of Bangladesh? PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi responds
Mohsin Naqvi adopted a confrontational, Bangladesh-first stance during a press interaction on Saturday, emphasizing that the neighboring country should not be excluded from the World Cup discussions right from the outset. Simultaneously, Naqvi hinted at a contingency plan involving the inclusion of another team if Pakistan opted to boycott the World Cup — but ultimately placed the decision firmly in the hands of the Pakistan government, rather than the boardroom.

"We have taken the position that Bangladesh is being treated unfairly. They should be made to play the World Cup from the very beginning; they are a major stakeholder and this unfairness should not happen to them,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi’s perspective was unmistakable: he believes Bangladesh’s role in the tournament framework is too vital to be treated as an afterthought. By labeling them a major stakeholder, he sought to shift the conversation from mere sympathy to a matter of legitimacy — highlighting not just fairness, but the structural importance of a World Cup that prides itself on being global and comprehensive.

"If Pakistan’s government says it won’t play, then ICC can bring in a 22nd team. But that decision has to be taken by the Pakistan government.” he further added on whether Pakistan would decide to boycott the tournament.

This approach served a dual purpose. It allowed him to maintain a neutral stance regarding Pakistan's commitment to support Bangladesh in solidarity, while simultaneously inviting sharp criticism of the ICC's recent actions.

Where Naqvi became more cautious was when asked if other boards were supporting Pakistan and Bangladesh in discussions about changing venues. He indicated that the situation is more complicated than it appears — hinting that he is withholding certain details for the time being.

"No, that was Bangladesh’s stance. I understand there are many factors involved in it. And it’s better if I don’t go into it right now, but when we have to get into details, I will also explain how that decision was made,” he further added

In a discussion that blended certainty with strategic caution, Mohsin Naqvi’s message was multifaceted: a strong public defense of Bangladesh, a conditional scenario involving Scotland as a potential additional team, and a reserved promise of further information to come. For now, he opted to focus on the theme of unfairness — and on the notion that, at least from Pakistan’s perspective, Bangladesh should not be the first to bear the brunt of any consequences.

Also read| India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2026: Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi power India to 7-wicket win; top Group B

