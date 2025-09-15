Pakistan threatens to withdraw from Asia Cup 2025 after 'handshake controversy' with India, may skip clash with UAE

After the recent 'handshake controversy' with Team India, the Pakistan Cricket Board has threatened the ICC with quitting the Asia Cup 2025 midway. Know the whole story.

The 'handshake controversy' after the India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 doesn't seem to end any time soon. It all started when Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, after hitting the winning runs, went straight to the dressing room along with Shivam Dube, who was also at the crease. Not only this, someone from the Indian support staff closed the door to avoid any interaction with the Pakistani players.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), demanding the immediate removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, for allegedly violating the ICC Code of Conduct and MCC Laws, related to the Spirit of Cricket.

Will Pakistan quit Asia Cup 2025 midway?

Not only this, PCB has also threatened to boycott their next game against the host, the UAE, if the ICC and the tournament authorities don't take any action. ''We are hoping that the ICC will enforce the values of cricket and act where needed,'' PCB and ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi said in a release.

Meanwhile, Pakistan is scheduled to play against the United Arab Emirates on September 17 at the Dubai International Stadium. If Pakistan decide not to play the upcoming match against the UAE, it would be the first time ever in the history of the Asia Cup, which will witness a boycott. It will be interesting to see what happens next and how the ICC reacts to the whole situation. Meanwhile, India will play their next group stage match against Oman on September 19. With two wins so far, India has already qualified for the next round of the Asia Cup 2025.