Pakistan team management stops Shoaib Malik from speaking on India's T20 World Cup struggles

Pre-tournament favourites India have lost back-to-back games against Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Pakistan, on the other hand, is nearly certain to qualify for the semi-finals after winning three consecutive games. It will face Namibia in their next match on November 2.

Following India's loss to New Zealand, most Pakistani journalists hoped to hear what former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik thinks of Virat Kohli's team. The Pakistan media management refused to engage on the Indian cricket team related questions for Malik, even blocking a couple of interviewers' questions.

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Malik, on the other hand, believes that having won a huge match like the one against India has given the players a boost of confidence. “When you start a tournament against a big team and win, momentum came to us since defeating India. I am seeing how we are dealing with pressure and in a team game like this we are helping out each other,” Malik remarked in a virtual media briefing in Abu Dhabi on Monday, November 1, 2021. Malik has a famous Indian connection, being the husband of national tennis star Sania Mirza.

On Tuesday (November 2), Pakistan will face Namibia in their fourth tie of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi. Babar Azam's captaincy, according to the renowned Pakistan all-rounder, has matured over time.

“Babar has matured a lot over the last few years since leading Pakistan and there is a lot more clarity in his decision-making. The best thing is that Babar doesn’t let captaincy affect his batting,” Malik added.

Meanwhile, ‘bio-bubble stress’, according to Indian pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, is harming the team's performance in the T20 World Cup. “Absolutely, you need a break. But this is the reality of the times we are living in. It's difficult, it's a pandemic and we are staying in bubbles,” he explained.

Malik, on the other hand, refused to blame poor performances on 'bubble' exhaustion.