The captain for either team has not been announced yet, but Pakistan has brought back their star trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the squad for the upcoming white ball tours of Australia and Zimbabwe on Sunday. The team is set to play three ODIs and three T20Is in each country.

Although the captain for the sides has not been revealed, Pakistan has decided to bring back their star trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah. These players were rested during the last two Tests against England but will now join the squad for the tour of Australia. However, they will not be part of the contingent traveling to Zimbabwe.

Experienced wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan will be participating in the matches in Australia and the ODIs in Zimbabwe. However, he will be rested for the T20Is in Zimbabwe.

In addition to the established players, the team also includes some domestic performers and players on the fringes of the Pakistan white ball squads. Haseebullah, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Irfan Khan, and Salman Ali Agha will be part of the squads from the beginning of the Australia tour until the end of the Zimbabwe tour.

The Australia tour is scheduled to take place from November 4th to November 18th, while the matches in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, will be held from November 24th to December 5th.

Pakistan squad for Australia tour

ODI Squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I Squad: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Pakistan squad for Zimbabwe tour

ODI Squad: Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir

T20I Squad: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan

