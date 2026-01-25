Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Mike Hesson reveals why Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan were dropped and Babar Azam retained

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has explained the bold selection call behind dropping Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 World Cup squad while continuing to back Babar Azam. Here’s what he said about form, roles, and the team’s new direction.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan were notably absent when Pakistan revealed their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. In contrast, Babar Azam made a comeback to the team. Babar, Rizwan, and Rauf have been crucial components of the Pakistan team during ICC tournaments, yet the PCB has placed its trust solely in Babar for this major event.

For those unfamiliar, Babar and Rizwan lost their positions in the T20 lineup following the team's exit in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Babar was reinstated in the squad after the team's disappointing performance in the Asia Cup 2025. In his return series, Babar scored an unbeaten 68 in the second T20I against South Africa. During the subsequent tri-series, he recorded scores of 74 and 37 not out against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, confidently defended Babar Azam, asserting that his form is not as poor as portrayed in the media. Recently, Babar participated in the Sydney Sixers' campaign, where he managed to accumulate only 202 runs across 11 matches.

"Babar Azam is criticised a lot for his performance by media lately but in reality he’s been really good for Pakistan since his comeback," he said.

Why was Babar Azam included in the T20 World Cup Squad?

The captain's support for Babar Azam is well-founded. During the Asia Cup, Sahibzada Farhan provided a dynamic start for Pakistan, but the middle order faltered, leading to several collapses. There was a clear need for an anchor in the batting order to enable the aggressive players to perform freely. Babar is ideally suited for this role, and his extensive experience in ICC events will be invaluable in critical moments.

Why Were Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan Excluded?

Pakistan's coach, Mike Hesson, explained that Haris Rauf was considered for the T20 World Cup squad, noting that the fast bowlers selected are capable of performing in all three phases of the game, which ultimately led to Rauf's exclusion.

"We considered Haris Rauf, Wasim Jr., and Ahmed Daniyal, but they couldn’t make it because the other three Shaheen, Salman, and Naseem can bowl in all three phases."

Regarding Rizwan, Hesson mentioned that as a top-order batsman, there was no position available for a wicketkeeper-batsman, while also highlighting the backup wicketkeeper-batsman, Usman Khan.

"Usman Khan has been exceptional, and his wicketkeeping is much better than expected. The role we needed was in the middle order, whereas Rizwan is a top-order batter, and there was no space available for that role," he added.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

