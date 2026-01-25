Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Mike Hesson reveals why Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan were dropped and Babar Azam retained

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents

'Fishing in muddy waters...': Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup crisis

Who is Omkar Shinde? 27-year-old man arrested in 12 hours for stabbing professor multiple times at Maharashtra’s Malad station over minor dispute

Ramayan actor Arun Govil dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'How would Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars'

MS Dhoni to bat at No. 3 in IPL 2026? Ex-CSK star makes bold prediction

India vs Uganda in T20 World Cup 2026? Bizarre scenario if Pakistan pulls out of tournament

Fire erupts as AC blasts in girls hostel in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, 6 found unconscious

India and Pakistan to clash in U19 World Cup 2026 super six stage amid rising cricketing tensions

'Followed vehicle, broke window': US ICE under fire again for detaining 2-year-old girl in Minneapolis

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

Padma Awards 2026: Full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year

CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents

CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does

'Fishing in muddy waters...': Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup crisis

Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup cris

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics

Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Mike Hesson reveals why Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan were dropped and Babar Azam retained

Pakistan coach Mike Hesson has explained the bold selection call behind dropping Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20 World Cup squad while continuing to back Babar Azam. Here’s what he said about form, roles, and the team’s new direction.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 03:34 PM IST

Pakistan T20 World Cup squad: Mike Hesson reveals why Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan were dropped and Babar Azam retained
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan were notably absent when Pakistan revealed their squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. In contrast, Babar Azam made a comeback to the team. Babar, Rizwan, and Rauf have been crucial components of the Pakistan team during ICC tournaments, yet the PCB has placed its trust solely in Babar for this major event.

For those unfamiliar, Babar and Rizwan lost their positions in the T20 lineup following the team's exit in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. However, Babar was reinstated in the squad after the team's disappointing performance in the Asia Cup 2025. In his return series, Babar scored an unbeaten 68 in the second T20I against South Africa. During the subsequent tri-series, he recorded scores of 74 and 37 not out against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, confidently defended Babar Azam, asserting that his form is not as poor as portrayed in the media. Recently, Babar participated in the Sydney Sixers' campaign, where he managed to accumulate only 202 runs across 11 matches.

"Babar Azam is criticised a lot for his performance by media lately but in reality he’s been really good for Pakistan since his comeback," he said.

Why was Babar Azam included in the T20 World Cup Squad?

The captain's support for Babar Azam is well-founded. During the Asia Cup, Sahibzada Farhan provided a dynamic start for Pakistan, but the middle order faltered, leading to several collapses. There was a clear need for an anchor in the batting order to enable the aggressive players to perform freely. Babar is ideally suited for this role, and his extensive experience in ICC events will be invaluable in critical moments.

Why Were Haris Rauf and Mohammad Rizwan Excluded?

Pakistan's coach, Mike Hesson, explained that Haris Rauf was considered for the T20 World Cup squad, noting that the fast bowlers selected are capable of performing in all three phases of the game, which ultimately led to Rauf's exclusion.

"We considered Haris Rauf, Wasim Jr., and Ahmed Daniyal, but they couldn’t make it because the other three Shaheen, Salman, and Naseem can bowl in all three phases."

Regarding Rizwan, Hesson mentioned that as a top-order batsman, there was no position available for a wicketkeeper-batsman, while also highlighting the backup wicketkeeper-batsman, Usman Khan.

"Usman Khan has been exceptional, and his wicketkeeping is much better than expected. The role we needed was in the middle order, whereas Rizwan is a top-order batter, and there was no space available for that role," he added.

Pakistan T20 World Cup Squad: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.

Also read| Highs, heartbreaks and history: Team India's T20 World Cup journey from 2007 to 2024

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Padma Awards 2026 announced, here is the full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year
Padma Awards 2026: Full list of 'unsung heroes' honoured this year
CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does it mean for students, parents
CBSE makes mental health and career counsellors compulsory in schools; what does
'Fishing in muddy waters...': Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup crisis
Harbhajan Singh attacks PCB over interference in Bangladesh's T20 World Cup cris
Who is Omkar Shinde? 27-year-old man arrested in 12 hours for stabbing professor multiple times at Maharashtra’s Malad station over minor dispute
Who is Omkar Shinde? 27-year-old man arrested in 12 hours for stabbing proffesor
Ramayan actor Arun Govil dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'How would Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars'
Ramayan actor Arun Govil dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal' remark
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, roads and rooftops covered; See pics
Jammu and Kashmir turns into winter wonderland after heavy snowfall, see pics
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement