CRICKET

Pakistan Super League to clash with Indian Premier League again in 2026, set to commence on...

The Pakistan Super League Season 11 is set to clash with the cash-rich league, the Indian Premier League in 2026. Yes, you read it right. Know more about it below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 15, 2025, 10:50 PM IST

Pakistan Super League to clash with Indian Premier League again in 2026, set to commence on...
IPL and PSL are set to clash again in 2026
The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the second consecutive year in 2026. Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday made an announcement at a roadshow in New York and said that any international commitments of the Pakistan team during the last week of March till the end of May will be re-adjusted.

IPL's traditional timeline has also been from late March to the end of May. The upcoming edition of PSL will be its 11th edition, and in the first 9 seasons, it was held between February and March, a window which is now occupied by the ICC for the T20I World Cup. This ICC tournament will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka next year.

In the previous edition of PSL, Pakistan hosted the 2025 Champions Trophy between February and March, due to which PSL was moved ahead of its timeline. 

The upcoming edition of PSL is also expected to be the longest ever season, spanning 39 playing days, adding one week to the calendar.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Super League is set to expand in the next season as two more franchises will be added, making it a total of eight teams. The auction for the two new teams is scheduled for January 8, as announced by PCB chief Naqvi.

For those unversed, Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars are the most successful franchises in PSL with three titles each. Lahore Qalandars are even the reigning champions.

On the other hand, IPL 2026 mini-auction is set to take place on Tuesday, December 16, wherein 77 slots will be filled by 10 teams with over 350 players going under the hammer

