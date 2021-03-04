Headlines

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shares this anecdote from the sets

Watch: Akshay Kumar reacts as US diplomats deliver his dialogues from Rowdy Rathore, Hera Pheri, Khiladi 786

Meet India’s richest builder with net worth of Rs 90000 crore who quit army to join father-in-law’s firm

Avika Gor says she gets work because of her talent and not social media: 'If you're trying to please...'

Cricket

Pakistan Super League postponed indefinitely after 3 new COVID-19 cases

The PCB, as an immediate step, will now focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 04, 2021, 01:35 PM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) season 6 will be postponed with immediate effect following a string of positive Covid-19 cases.

"Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on February 20," the board said in an official statement.

The PCB, as an immediate step, will now focus on the safe and secure passage of all participants and arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities to the six participating sides.

Earlier on Thursday, PCB had confirmed that three more players from two different franchises in the PSL tested positive for Covid-19.PCB also said that all the positive cases will now isolate themselves for 10 days.

"The three players were not part of the sides that featured in Wednesday's Pakistan Super League 6 double-header, and had been tested in the afternoon after showing symptoms," PSL said in a statement.

"PSL 6 organising committee will hold a virtual meeting with the team owners and management later on Thursday, following which a further update will be provided," it added.

Earlier, England wicket-keeper batsman Tom Banton had also tested positive for coronavirus after Australia leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed contracted COVID-19 in the ongoing sixth season of the PSL. 

