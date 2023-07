Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for PES vs QUE Pakistan Super League 2021

PES vs QUE PSL Dream11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List.

The two teams had an indifferent start to their campaign in the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), however, the Peshawar Zalmi would be more confident of the two sides going into the clash after coming off from a victory.

Zalmi, after loss to Lahore Qalandars, came back strongly against the Multan Sultans. Gladiators on the other hand, have lost both their games and will be looking to end their losing run against the Zalmi side.

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Haider Ali, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Imam ul Haq

All-rounders: Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari

Peshawar Zalmi: Imam ul Haq, Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb ur Rehman, Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Imran

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood

Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali(vc), Tom Banton, Azam Khan(c), Imam ul Haq, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Saqib Mahmood, Mujeeb ur Rehman, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari

The match begins at 8.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, February 26. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Kamran Akmal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, David Miller, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan, Ibrar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Chris Gayle, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Anwar Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood, Qais Ahmad, Naseem Shah, Arish Ali Khan, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan

