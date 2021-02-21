Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LAH vs PES Pakistan Super League 2021
LAH vs PES PSL Dream11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream 11 Team Player List.
Lahore Qalandars will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the 2nd match of the PSL 2021 | PSL
The new season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is well and truly here as after the defending champions Karachi Kings started their campaign with an easy win over the Quetta Gladiators, it's time for the last year's runners-up, Lahore Qalandars to get themselves rolling.
In the first match of the double-header, the Qalandars will be taking on the Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Zalmi side bowed out of the last edition in the eliminator against the very same side and they'll have revenge on their minds.
Dream11 Prediction – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 2nd match of Pakistan Super League 2021
LAH vs PES Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk
Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez
All-rounders: David Wiese, Ravi Bopara
Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman
LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (c), Samit Patel, Ben Dunk(wk), David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan
Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Ibrar Ahmed, Amad Butt
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Playing XI
Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese(c), Ravi Bopara, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan(vc), Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details
The match begins at 2.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 21. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.
Squads
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Sohail Akhtar(c), Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Samit Patel, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Agha Salman, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal
Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Kamran Akmal(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Wahab Riaz(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran
