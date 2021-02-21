Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LAH vs PES Pakistan Super League 2021

The new season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is well and truly here as after the defending champions Karachi Kings started their campaign with an easy win over the Quetta Gladiators, it's time for the last year's runners-up, Lahore Qalandars to get themselves rolling.

In the first match of the double-header, the Qalandars will be taking on the Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Zalmi side bowed out of the last edition in the eliminator against the very same side and they'll have revenge on their minds.

Dream11 Prediction – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 2nd match of Pakistan Super League 2021

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez

All-rounders: David Wiese, Ravi Bopara

Bowlers: Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman

LAH vs PES Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (c), Samit Patel, Ben Dunk(wk), David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Dilbar Hussain, Maaz Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (wk), Imam ul Haq, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Saqib Mahmood, Ibrar Ahmed, Amad Butt

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi My Dream11 Playing XI

Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese(c), Ravi Bopara, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan(vc), Wahab Riaz, Mujeeb ur Rahman

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details

The match begins at 2.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 21. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Sohail Akhtar(c), Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf(w), Samit Patel, Joe Denly, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Ben Dunk, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Agha Salman, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal

Peshawar Zalmi: Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Kamran Akmal(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravi Bopara, Wahab Riaz(c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Aamir Khan, Amad Butt, Umaid Asif, Saqib Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Imran

