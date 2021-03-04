Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for LAH vs ISL Pakistan Super League 2021

Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Thursday. Both the teams have lost only one game so far and are placed in the top half of the standings.

Lahore Qalandars were impressive in their previous game where they chased down a huge target of 187 with 6 wickets in hand and 4 balls to spare. They are currently placed in the third position in the standings with 6 points.

Meanwhile, two-time champions Islamabad United's journey in this season has been a success. So far, they have won 3 and lost 1 match and are holding 2nd spot in the standings with 6 points.

Dream11 Prediction – Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United – 15th match of Pakistan Super League 2021

LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Dunk

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling

All-rounders: David Wiese, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

LAH vs ISL Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Musa

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United My Dream11 Playing XI

Ben Dunk, Fakhar Zaman (C), Alex Hales, Paul Stirling (VC), David Wiese, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hafeez, Ahmed Daniyal, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Thursday, March 04. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Agha Salman, Muhammad Faizan, Salman Mirza, Tom Abell, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Maaz Khan, Dilbar Hussain

Islamabad United: Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Musa, Phil Salt, Lewis Gregory, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Zeeshan Zameer

Check Dream11 Prediction / LAH Dream11 Team / ISL Dream11 Team / Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team / Islamabad United Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.