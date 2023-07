Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KAR vs QUE Pakistan Super League 2021

KAR vs QUE PSL Dream 11 Team Prediction: Best Player's list of today's game, Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream 11 Team Player List.

After a thumping victory at home against South Africa in both Tests and in T20Is, Pakistan cricket will move swiftly into its sixth edition starting on Saturday. The first match will take place between the defending champions Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators.

The Kings have bolstered their squad with the additions of veteran all-rounder Daniel Christian, who has been coming off from a successful stint with the Sydney Sixers. While the Gladiators have added the likes oof Chris Gayle, Ben Cutting to the squad, hoping for their second title.

Dream11 Prediction – Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators – 1st match of Pakistan Super League 2021

KAR vs QUE Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Azam Khan

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton

All-rounders: Dan Christian, Ben Cutting

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

KAR vs QUE Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Zeeshan Malik, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton (wk), Danish Aziz, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim(c), Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Waqas Maqsood

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Cameron Delport, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (w/c), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan Shinwari, Zahid Mehmood

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators My Dream11 Playing XI

Azam Khan, Babar Azam(vc), Sharjeel Khan, Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Dan Christian(c), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain

Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday, February 20. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton(w), Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Waqas Maqsood, Imad Wasim(c), Mohammad Amir, Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Zeeshan Malik, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Ilyas, Danish Aziz, Qasim Akram, Noor Ahmad

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis, Usman Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Cameron Delport, Anwar Ali, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Tom Banton, Saim Ayub, Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir

Check Dream11 Prediction / KAR Dream11 Team / QUE Dream11 Team / Karachi Kings Dream11 Team / Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.