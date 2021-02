Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KAR vs LAH Pakistan Super League 2021

It will be a repeat of the PSL 2020 finals as the Karachi Kings take on the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League 2021. After losing out on a championship trophy to the Kings, the Qalandars will be determined to get their revenge this time around. Currently, in the 3rd and 4th spots on the points table, both the sides have had good starts to their game but will be coming into this game off defeats.

Defending champions Karachi Kings, who won their first game but ended up losing their second match are now in 4th place with 2 points.

Meanwhile, the Qalandars began their campaign with consecutive wins before falling, in their last game. They are in 3rd place with 4 points.

Dream11 Prediction – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – 11th match of Pakistan Super League 2021

KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

KAR vs LAH Probable Playing XIs

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim (C), Arshad Iqbal, Mohd Amir, Waqas Maqsood, Aamer Yamin

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (WK), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars My Dream11 Playing XI

Joe Clarke, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nabi, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 28. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (C), Aamer Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Amir, Sharjeel Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Chadwick Walton, Daniel Christian, Danish Aziz, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Ilyas, Noor Ahmed, Qasim Akram, Zeeshan Malik, Abbas Afridi

Lahore Qalandars: Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Salman Mirza (replacement of injured Dilbar Hussain), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sandeep Lamichanne (replacement of Rashid Khan).

