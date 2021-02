Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for ISL vs MUL Pakistan Super League 2021

The new season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started with the defending champions Karachi Kings starting their campaign with an easy win over the Quetta Gladiators, but now it's time for the last year's table-toppers, Multan Sultans to get their campaign off and running.

The Sultans lost the first Qualifier in the super over and then lost again in the second Qualifier to see their early ouster. They will be up against the two-time champions but last year's wooden spoon holders Islamabad United in the second of the two matches in PSL on Sunday.

Dream11 Prediction – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – 3rd match of Pakistan Super League 2021

Also read PCB chairman states his demand if Indian government fails to do THIS for T20 World Cup

ISL vs MUL Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans My Dream11 Team

Also read Karachi Kings vs Quetta Gladiators Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for KAR vs QUE Pakistan Super League 2021

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batsmen: Alex Hales, Phil Salt, James Vince, Chris Lynn

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir

ISL vs MUL Probable Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Hussain Talat, Rohail Nazir (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali/Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Ali Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zafar Gohar

Multan Sultans: James Vince, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dhani, Usman Qadir

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans My Dream11 Playing XI

Mohammad Rizwan, Alex Hales(c), Phil Salt, James Vince, Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, Faheem Ashraf(vc), Hasan Ali, Zafar Gohar, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday, February 21. The match will telecast on the Sony Sports network and will live stream on Sony Liv in India.

Squads

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Rohail Nazir(w), Chris Jordan, Shadab Khan(c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Reece Topley, Zafar Gohar, Paul Stirling, Lewis Gregory, Philip Salt, Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Zeeshan Zameer

Multan Sultans: Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir, Sohail Tanvir, Imran Khan, Sohail Khan, Rilee Rossouw, Adam Lyth, Imran Tahir, Sohaibullah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Mohammad Umar

Check Dream11 Prediction / ISL Dream11 Team / MUL Dream11 Team / Islamabad United Dream11 Team / Multan Sultans Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more.