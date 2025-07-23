Pakistan star cricketer in trouble as wife deletes pics, removes surname after all-rounder's alleged affair with social media influencer

The rumors caught fire after Sannia began making moves on her Instagram account that fans interpreted as signs of a deep rift. She reportedly scrubbed all photographs of Imad from her profile and tellingly updated her bio.

The personal life of former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim appears to be at the center of a storm of speculation, with whispers growing louder that all is not well in his marriage to Sannia Ashfaq. The controversy stems from Imad's alleged connection to social media influencer Naila Raja, a claim that has sent ripples across social media.

The rumors caught fire after Sannia began making moves on her Instagram account that fans interpreted as signs of a deep rift. She reportedly scrubbed all photographs of Imad from her profile and tellingly updated her bio. Where it once identified her as Imad Wasim's wife, it now simply reads, “Anaya Imad and Rayan Imad’s mother.”

Adding fuel to the fire, Sannia shared a cryptic message that seemed to be a direct comment on the situation. “Silence should not be considered as consent or lack of evidence. I am just choosing the right time after thinking carefully,” she wrote.

Perhaps the most telling clue for followers came after the recent birth of their son, Zayan. In a heartfelt note, Sannia penned a message that pointedly omitted any mention of her husband. “I carried you alone in my womb for 9 months. May Allah give me more strength for the journey ahead.”

The influencer at the heart of the speculation, Naila Raja, was dragged into the narrative after a video of Imad with a woman in London went viral. She has forcefully refuted the allegations, lashing out at the online abuse she and her family have faced. “I am also a woman,” she wrote, “and I have built my life with dignity, hard work, and self-restraint. Please stop making baseless assumptions.”

Throughout the entire ordeal, Imad Wasim himself has remained conspicuously silent. While his wife has been clearing her profile, the cricketer's own Instagram still features photos with Sannia. In a curious twist to the online drama, the couple also continues to follow each other on the platform, leaving fans and followers guessing about the true state of their relationship.

