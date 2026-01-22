Pakistan star Babar Azam makes shock mid-season exit from Big Bash League; reason revealed

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers replacement

Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today

Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages

Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children? Here's what state IT minister said

Shashi Tharoor calls Gautam Gambhir's role 'hardest job after PM'; India coach responds

Operation Shakti: Bareilly ki Barfi actor Rohit Chaudhary leads espionage-thriller mini-series based on India-Pakistan conflict

Union Budget 2026: Will there be more income tax relief this year? Know here

What is Bhojshala dispute? History behind SC order allowing Saraswati Puja and Friday Namaz

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore; check details

Adani Energy Q3 results: Gautam Adani's company's profit dips 8% to Rs 574 crore

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?

Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise tod

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan star Babar Azam makes shock mid-season exit from Big Bash League; reason revealed

Babar’s abrupt exit from the ongoing BBL comes amid strong criticism from former Australia cricketer Mark Waugh, who said the batter should be dropped from the Sixers’ playing XI.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 03:53 PM IST

Pakistan star Babar Azam makes shock mid-season exit from Big Bash League; reason revealed
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam's Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 journey has come to an unexpected halt, as he has been summoned back to join the national camp, confirmed by his team, the Sydney Sixers, on Thursday. Babar faced a challenging BBL season, accumulating only 202 runs in 11 innings with a disappointing strike rate of 103. His on-field difficulties were compounded by tensions with his Sixers teammate and Australian cricket star Steve Smith. Babar's sudden departure from the ongoing BBL follows harsh criticism from former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, who suggested he should be removed from the Sixers' playing XI.

As a result, Babar will be absent for the remaining playoff matches of the Sixers. The Sydney Sixers are set to face the Hobart Hurricanes on Friday, in a match where the winner will advance to the final.

“Thank you, Babar. Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan's national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL15 Finals Series,” posted Sydney Sixers on their official social media accounts.

"I have very (much) enjoyed my time. Unfortunately, I will now have to leave the team, to go to the national duty. I have a lot of things I have to take back home – a lot of fun, a lot of positive things, so I have enjoyed it a lot. Especially, thank you to the Sydney Sixers fans; there is always support there, lot of support, lot of encourage(ment), a lot of fun, so I have very enjoyed that vibe at Sydney Cricket Ground, so thank you so much," Babar Azam said.

Babar found himself at the center of a significant BBL controversy due to his strike rate and the backlash over Steve Smith's refusal to give him a single while he was batting on 47 against the Sydney Thunder. Following the incident, Sixers' captain Moises Henriques disclosed that he and the coach had to calm Babar down. After the match, the Pakistani batsman did not participate in the customary handshake and required a few days to recover.

In his inaugural BBL season, Babar scored 202 runs across 11 games, averaging 22.44 with a disappointing strike rate of 103.06, including two fifties during this period.

After the incident against Sydney Thunder, Babar recorded scores of 1 and 0. In the BBL Qualifier 1 run chase against the Perth Scorchers, he was the first player to be dismissed. Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh remarked that the Sixers should bench him and consider replacing him with either Jordan Silk or Daniel Hughes to better support an effective Steve Smith.

"They need to rejiggle their batting, because at the moment it's almost entirely reliant on Steve Smith. At the moment there's not a lot of players in form, so I'm bringing in either (Daniel) Hughes or (Jordan) Silk. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to drop Babar Azam, I don't think he's done enough at the top of the order. I know he's world-class, but you're thinking about winning this tournament, and so far he just hasn't done (enough). I'm thinking about a new opener," Waugh said on Fox Sports commentary.

Interestingly, Pakistan's upcoming international engagement is still a week away, as they prepare to face Australia in a three-match T20I series starting January 29, just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

This indicates that several of Australia's T20I stars, including captain Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis, will only rejoin the Australian team after the entire BBL 2025-26 season concludes, but they will still be available for the first match.

Additionally, New Zealand opener Finn Allen is another player who will finish the BBL campaign before returning to his national team.

Also read| 'Handshake bhool gaye...': Pakistan stoops to new low, ignites fresh India controversy ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise today?
Sensex climbs 398 points, Nifty gains 132 pts: Why did the share market rise tod
Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers replacement
Bangladesh boycotts T20 World Cup 2026, refuses to play in India; ICC considers
Oscar nominations 2026: Will Homebound secure spot? Here's when and where you can watch live today
Oscar nominations 2026: Here's when and where you live event
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train services for Kerala this week, check routes, stoppages
Amrit Bharat Express train launch: PM Modi to inaugurate three new train service
Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children? Here's what state IT minister said
Andhra Pradesh to ban social media for under-16 children?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement