Pakistan star Babar Azam makes shock mid-season exit from Big Bash League; reason revealed

Pakistan's star batsman Babar Azam's Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 journey has come to an unexpected halt, as he has been summoned back to join the national camp, confirmed by his team, the Sydney Sixers, on Thursday. Babar faced a challenging BBL season, accumulating only 202 runs in 11 innings with a disappointing strike rate of 103. His on-field difficulties were compounded by tensions with his Sixers teammate and Australian cricket star Steve Smith. Babar's sudden departure from the ongoing BBL follows harsh criticism from former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh, who suggested he should be removed from the Sixers' playing XI.

As a result, Babar will be absent for the remaining playoff matches of the Sixers. The Sydney Sixers are set to face the Hobart Hurricanes on Friday, in a match where the winner will advance to the final.

“Thank you, Babar. Babar Azam has been recalled to join Pakistan's national camp ahead of upcoming international fixtures. He will be unavailable for the remainder of the BBL15 Finals Series,” posted Sydney Sixers on their official social media accounts.

"I have very (much) enjoyed my time. Unfortunately, I will now have to leave the team, to go to the national duty. I have a lot of things I have to take back home – a lot of fun, a lot of positive things, so I have enjoyed it a lot. Especially, thank you to the Sydney Sixers fans; there is always support there, lot of support, lot of encourage(ment), a lot of fun, so I have very enjoyed that vibe at Sydney Cricket Ground, so thank you so much," Babar Azam said.

Babar found himself at the center of a significant BBL controversy due to his strike rate and the backlash over Steve Smith's refusal to give him a single while he was batting on 47 against the Sydney Thunder. Following the incident, Sixers' captain Moises Henriques disclosed that he and the coach had to calm Babar down. After the match, the Pakistani batsman did not participate in the customary handshake and required a few days to recover.

After the incident against Sydney Thunder, Babar recorded scores of 1 and 0. In the BBL Qualifier 1 run chase against the Perth Scorchers, he was the first player to be dismissed. Former Australian batsman Mark Waugh remarked that the Sixers should bench him and consider replacing him with either Jordan Silk or Daniel Hughes to better support an effective Steve Smith.

"They need to rejiggle their batting, because at the moment it's almost entirely reliant on Steve Smith. At the moment there's not a lot of players in form, so I'm bringing in either (Daniel) Hughes or (Jordan) Silk. Unfortunately, I'm going to have to drop Babar Azam, I don't think he's done enough at the top of the order. I know he's world-class, but you're thinking about winning this tournament, and so far he just hasn't done (enough). I'm thinking about a new opener," Waugh said on Fox Sports commentary.

Interestingly, Pakistan's upcoming international engagement is still a week away, as they prepare to face Australia in a three-match T20I series starting January 29, just ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

This indicates that several of Australia's T20I stars, including captain Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Josh Inglis, will only rejoin the Australian team after the entire BBL 2025-26 season concludes, but they will still be available for the first match.

Additionally, New Zealand opener Finn Allen is another player who will finish the BBL campaign before returning to his national team.

