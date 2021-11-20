WATCH: Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz bowled a 148 kph delivery

After the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, all countries have begun their own bilateral series and among them were Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The first T20I saw the visitors clinch a close game against Bangladesh after losing four quick wickets early on in the chase. The Babar Azam-led side would be looking to seal the series in the second match.

While their splendid form continued to post the World Cup, their spinner grabbed the attention of all. Mohammad Nawaz, a spinner, had bowled a spell at 148 kph. The left-arm spinner was bowling the first over of the Bangladesh innings and his very first ball was a simple delivery to Mohammad Naim.

Generally, a spinner delivers at a speed of anywhere between 75 kmph to 105 kmph, despite this fact, the speed gun showed 148.1 kmph, which is 92 mph.

WATCH:

#PakvsBan@mnawaz94 bowling at lightening pace. 92MPH. Who needs @iShaheenAfridi to run in hard from so far when nawaz can bowl effortlessly from 4 steps at 92mph. pic.twitter.com/BNPWtzC0Tq — Umaid Asif (@umaid_asif) November 19, 2021

There is by no means that it will be possible that delivery by Nawaz would attain a speed like that. The video of the mistake was uploaded by a fan on Twitter and has been trending since. This was not just the only occasion when the speed gun cheated everyone.