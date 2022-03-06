ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof's pic with baby in arms ahead of India game grabs internet

"A very powerful statement of how a hand that rocks the cradle can rule the world," said a Twitter user after Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof was seen arriving for the first match against India in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 with a baby in arms.

Currently facing India's Mithali Raj at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, on Sunday morning, the picture of the skipper with her baby has gone VIRAL and fans can't keep calm.

Cricket kit

Bags packed

Baby cradle



Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof ready to face India #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/HEPrjYow7a — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 6, 2022

Here's how fans reacted to the image:

What a powerful photo. A captain arriving for an India-Pakistan clash with her baby, having given birth recently pic.twitter.com/CjppMgs5EY — Vishal Dikshit (@Vishal1686) March 6, 2022

Pakistan captain @maroof_bismah arriving at the ground earlier today for the #INDvPAK clash with her 6 month old. What a splendid, powerful image. Mothers always hustle! #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/CZnm2G4qO2 March 6, 2022

Pakistani captain arriving for an India,Pakistan world cup match with her few months old baby, #wwc pic.twitter.com/5dCGU3MFx2 — Khalid Butt (@KB_BUT) March 6, 2022

As for the clash, India posted 244 runs and lost seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs in Match 4 of the World Cup. India had won the toss and opted to bat first. Pooja Vastrakar (67), Smriti Mandhana (52) and Sneh Rana (53*) were the standout performers.

Pakistan and India met in an ODI for the first time since the 2017 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. On Saturday, both the skippers were caught "exchanging greetings".

Talking about the high-octane match between the arch-rivals, Raj said that both the captains are treating their match as just another.

"I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and start our campaign tomorrow. It's the first game, we are not looking at it as it's Pakistan we are playing against, we're looking at a team that has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that's how we look at our first game," said Raj, as reported by ICC.