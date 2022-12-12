Pakistan skipper Babar Azam gets brutally trolled, fans call him 'Zimbabar' after getting out early

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got dismissed after scoring just 1 run

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was on the receiving end of plenty of boos from his own fans after getting out for a single-digit score as his side chased down a massive 355-run total against England. While the Pakistani skipper played a gritty knock of 75 runs in the first innings, he was left stunned by Ollie Robinson's delivery that rattled his stump.

Thus, the 28-year-old had to depart after scoring just 1 run, and in a video that's going crazy viral on social media, Babar got trolled brutally as home fans called him 'Zimbabar'. The term was coined after fans' belief that their captain could only score against teams like Zimbabwe, and other smaller nations.

Meanwhile, the Men in Green were fighting hard to salvage a result in the second Test, which proved to be equally as thrilling as the previous one in Rawalpindi.

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Ben Stokes' men scored 281 runs in their first innings, with debutant Abrar Ahmed picking up a seven-wicket haul, however, Pakistan imploded in their first innings, managing to score just 202 runs in reply, despite fifties from Babar and Saud Shakeel.

Pakistani crowd shouting "Zimbabar" & "Ghante ka king" at Babar Azam.

The Three Lions subsequently recorded 275 runs in their second bit at the cherry, courtesy of Harry Brooks' century, but needing 355 runs to win the must-win match the home side were again undone in their second innings.

Abdullah Shafique scored 35 runs, followed by Mohammed Rizwan's 30-run inning, but Babar could only add a solitary run to his account.

While Saud Shakeel's 94-run knock and Imam-ul-Haq's 60-run inning helped the cause, Pakistan were fighting hard to keep themselves alive having been reduced to 310/8 at the time of writing.