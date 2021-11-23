Pakistan skipper Babar Azam finally breaks SILENCE on his marriage with cousin

Babar Azam recently led the Pakistan Cricket Team to the semi-finals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 under his captaincy and now Babar is in the news for a special reason.

Few months ago, it was reported that Babar Azam got engaged to his cousin, but the date of marriage has not been decided yet. Specualtions are rife that Babar would soon tie the knot.

Babar Azam recently answered many interesting questions posted by fans on search engine Google. A fan asked Babar, 27, when he would marry, in response, the Pakistan captain said, 'I don't even know, my family knows, right now the focus is on cricket, so let's enjoy it now.'

Babar Azam-led Pakistan were eliminated after losing in the semi-final against Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup. Babar top scored in the tournament with 303 runs.