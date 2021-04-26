Pakistan skipper Babar Azam extends solidarity with India, request all to strictly follow SOPs

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam extended his solidarity with the people of India as the country is battling with the second wave of the coronavirus. He further urged people to follow the Covid-19 guidelines and stay safe.

Taking to Twitter, Babar wrote, "Prayers with the people of India in these catastrophic times. It's time to show solidarity and pray together. I also request all the people out there to strictly follow SOPs, as it's for our safety only. Together we can do it. #StayStrong."

Sri Lanka Test skipper Dimuth Karunaratne also extended his support and prayers with the people of India in this testing time.

"I have seen the news about the COVID-19 in India. It is heartbreaking! To All of India, a nation close to my heart. Please stay safe and strong this time will pass and I am sure India will come back even stronger. My prayers are with and for U. Let's all together fight against #COVID19 India," he tweeted.

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had made an appeal to his fans in Pakistan to come forward and help India in tackling the ongoing coronavirus crisis."It is impossible for any government to tackle the ongoing crisis. I appeal to my government and fans, to help India. India does need a lot of oxygen tanks. I request everyone to donate and raise funds for India and deliver oxygen tanks to them," Akhtar said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former pacer also expressed solidarity with citizens of India and said "we must become each other's support" in these testing times amid the pandemic."India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. The health care system is crashing. It's a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support," Akhtar had tweeted.

India is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases and reported 3.52 lakh new cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic.