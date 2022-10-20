Pakistan should not play the upcoming T20 World Cup against India: Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal

The BCCI's refusal to not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup has drawn strong reactions from their cricket fraternity and almost every former cricketer has been criticising the Indian board. Speaking to the press on Tuesday (October 18), BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Team India won't travel to Pakistan and that the Asia Cup will be played at a neutral venue.

READ: Australian rugby player Liam Hampson found dead in Spanish nightclub

Following his comments, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has also joined the list of cricketers speaking against BCCI and he has even asked for the Men in Green to boycott the upcoming fixture between two teams at the 2022 T20 World Cup. The match will be played on October 23 in Melbourne.

"I believe Jay Shah’s statement was unexpected, and since he attended the Pakistan-India game during this year’s Asia Cup, he should reserve politics for his opposition and avoid dragging it into sports," Kamran said.

"Asia Cup should only be hosted in Pakistan and if that does not happen then Pakistan should not play against India at any level, be it ICC events’ matches, Asia Cup matches, or even their match on October 23."

READ: Are most cricketers who wear glasses left-arm spinners? Fans react to mysterious pattern

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on October 19 said that Shah made the comments without any discussion or consultation with the ACC board or hosts Pakistan. PCB further highlighted that such a statement could lead to Pakistan pulling out of the 2023 World Cup in India and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle.