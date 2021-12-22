Pakistan's Shadab Khan names Rohit Sharma as 'most difficult batsman' he's faced

Players of the Indian cricket team are historically said to be accustomed to the trickiest spin bowling. Indian batsmen often grow up in spin-friendly conditions in the sub-continent, and therefore Indians are considered to be highly effective on tracks where the ball turns around a lot.

Moreover, when Pakistan's spin sensation Shadab Khan was questioned about the most difficult batsman he's faced, the 23-year-old named Rohit Sharma, and Australia's David Warner as his top two picks.

Widely considered as one of the most lethal batsman in the world, Rohit Sharma is a specialist in the limited-overs formats, having more than 15,000 international runs to his name, alongside three double centuries in ODI cricket.

Shadab recently took to Twitter and answered his fans' various queries, and when one of his fans questioned who was the most difficult batsman he'd bowled to, the Pakistani tweaker named Rohit, alongside David Warner.

Rohit was recently named team India's T20I skipper, and later he was handed the captaincy in ODIs as well. Warner, as well, is one of the best in the trade, with his heroics at the recently concluded T20I World Cup crucial in Australia's win.

Warner scored 289 runs at the show-piece event, finishing as the second-highest top-scorer, and was rewarded with the Player of the Tournament award for his efforts.

Shadab meanwhile was also part of the Pakistani team which reached the semifinal, but their progress was halted by an Australian team that would go all the way.

In the same Q&A session, some fans also called out Shadab's rude behaviour towards some of his younger compatriots in the PSL, to which the spinner replied that he's never rude, and added that all the younger players are like 'brothers' to him.