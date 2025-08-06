'Send this ball to lab': Ex-Pakistan star accuses India of ball-tampering with 'Vaseline' in Oval Test, sparks controversy

Former Pakistan cricketer Shabbir Ahmed has ignited controversy with claims that India engaged in ball-tampering during the dramatic Oval Test win against England by allegedly applying Vaseline to the ball.

Team India’s remarkable six-run triumph over England in the fifth Test at The Oval will be remembered as one of the most extraordinary victories in recent times. What made this win particularly noteworthy was the Indian bowlers' incredible comeback late in the match. While Indian supporters are ecstatic about this outstanding outcome, former Pakistan cricketer Shabbir Ahmed, in a misguided effort to attract attention, accused the Indian bowlers of misconduct. Unable to accept the brilliance displayed by the Indian bowlers, the former pacer claimed that Siraj and his teammates had tampered with the ball using Vaseline.

He took to X, previously known as Twitter, urging the International Cricket Council (ICC) to send the ball for laboratory testing to determine why the red cherry retained its shine like a brand new ball even after more than 80 overs had been bowled.

“I think India used Vaseline. After 80 + over Ball still shine like new. Umpire should send this ball to lab for examine,” Ahmed wrote on X.

Having amassed 301 runs for three wickets, bolstered by centuries from both Harry Brook and Joe Root, England appeared to be on track to chase down the 374-run target set by India.

It is undeniable that India found themselves in a challenging position after a nearly 200-run partnership between Brook and Root, yet the Indian bowlers refused to surrender. They maintained their confidence in their skills, and the overcast conditions ultimately worked in their favor late on the second-to-last day.

Thanks to the overhead conditions, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna transformed into formidable opponents late on the fourth day, shifting the momentum of the match. The cloud cover allowed them to swing the ball in both directions, making life extremely difficult for the English batters. Their performance was so exceptional that even a well-set Root struggled to connect with the ball.

The entire world stood in admiration of the Indian bowlers’ tenacity, but this Pakistani cricketer, despite having played at the highest level, evidently lacks the common sense to recognize that.

