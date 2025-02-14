Champions Trophy is all set to return with its 9th edition on February 19. For the unversed, Pakistan beat India in the finals to clinch the title in 2017. The captain of the Men in Green recently went down to the memory lane and opened up on the feeling of winning the finals against Team India.

The Champions Trophy is returning on February 19 after a long gap of 8 years with defending champions Pakistan taking on New Zealand on Wednesday at National Stadium Karachi. Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was the skipper of the Men in Green in 2017 recently recalled how his team regrouped with the help of seniors after a shocking start to their campaign against their arch-rivals, India. Sarfaraz-led team thrashed Virat Kohli's side by a huge margin of 180 runs while defending 339 runs. Recalling the historic win against their neighbouring country, Sarfaraz revealed how his team regrouped under the guidance of senior players like Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, which helped them change their mindset after losing against Team India in the group stage.

''Afterwards (following defeat to India in the group stage), we had a great team meeting, and some of our senior guys - Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez - all said their piece. You need those types of characters around you. We changed our mindset from that day. The acrimony was very good for us, we made a couple of changes to the team and it helped our confidence,'' ICC reported quoting the former captain.

Before reaching the finals, Pakistan turned things around and defeated South Africa, Sri Lanka and England in the group and knockout stages. ''We played England in the semi-finals and our bowlers were just superb," Sarfaraz said. "Then, it was India in the final. I was just confident our level was very high and my message to the players ahead of the final was to relax."

Explaining his team mindset before and after the finals, Sarfaraz further said, ''We knew we had beaten some of the best teams, so India was nothing we had not seen. I told the guys to relax, forget the result and just give 100 per cent. The rest is history. When the last wicket went down and we won, it is impossible to describe that feeling in words. When I took the last catch, I was at the gully. And I just ran. I saw Shoaib Malik and ran into his arms, I jumped into him and hugged him. The whole team then joined in. It was indescribable.''

Meanwhile, Pakistan is hosting the upcoming Champions Trophy tournament along with UAE, which will host matches played by Team India. The 8-team tournament is divided into two groups: Group A - India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand, and Group B - England, Australia Afghanistan and South Africa.