CRICKET

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed labels India's U-19 team during Asia Cup 'unethical', says 'India's attitude during game was...'

During a press conference, Pakistan's U-19 coach and mentor Sarfaraz Ahmed accused the Indian team of being 'unethical' during the final match in Dubai.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 11:32 PM IST

Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed labels India's U-19 team during Asia Cup 'unethical', says 'India's attitude during game was...'
Sarfaraz Ahmed is the coach of Pakistan's U-19 men cricket team
Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's U-19 team coach, has finally come forward and talked about a viral video wherein his voice can be heard from the dugout, addressing his players in their local language, which roughly translates to ''You don’t play against ignorant people by becoming ignorant yourself; you must play within the bounds of decency.''

The authenticity of the video was not verified until Sarfaraz confirmed during a presser that the remarks were indeed his. Alleging Team India players' behaviour 'unethical' he said, ''India’s behavior regarding the game was not good, and the Indian team’s conduct in cricket was unethical. But we celebrated the victory with sportsmanship, because there should always be sportsmanship in cricket; what India did is their own action.''

''We have played against Indian teams that respected cricket. The way the young boys behaved was disrespectful towards the sport. I clearly told my players that celebrations should be respectful. I wanted the boys to show their ability in this format. I told my boys: back yourself, let them do what they are doing,'' he added.

Talking about the U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final match, India won the Toss and chose to bowl first at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Batting first, Pakistan's opener Sameer Minhas decimated the Indian bowling lineup as he posted 172 runs off just 113 balls, which included 17 boundaries and nine maximums.

Apart from him, Ahmed Hussain also slammed a half-century but with a strike rate of nearly 78. In the end, Pakistan posted 347 runs on the board with a loss of eight wickets.

In reply, Indian openers Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre gave a power-packed start to the innings, but it didn't last long as the skipper went back to the pavilion at a cheap score of just 2 runs. Later, after the dismissal of Suryavanshi, the Indian batting lineup fell like a deck of cards and the team was bundled out for 156 in the 27th over.

