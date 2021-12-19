Former Pakistan skipper has THIS to say about Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli captaincy feud

The change in guard between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has led to a lot of speculation in the past fortnight. While Virat Kohli had himself decided to give up the T20I captaincy, he seldom wanted to continue to lead the team in the other two formats.

The BCCI however, was having none of it, and they decided to instil Rohit Sharma as India's new ODI skipper, which in turn, further added fuel to the speculation about the alleged rift between the two senior batsmen.

Before flying for South Africa, Virat would then hold an explosive press conference, wherein he did clarify that he has no issues whatsoever with Rohit. That being said, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt feels that if there's another change in guard made by BCCI, and if Rohit is given the Test captaincy as well, then it will be 'harmful for cricket'.

Virat will lead the Indian side in the 3 match Test series versus South Africa from December 26, after which Rohit, if he can regain full fitness, will lead the ODI side.

Salman Butt meanwhile was questioned by a fan if the BCCI would make another change in guard if India were to lose the upcoming Test series, to which the former Pakistan skipper replied that it would then become clear that there's tension between Rohit and Virat.

"I don't think it should happen; it won't be of any benefit. But, I can't say whether it will happen or not. If it happens, it will be clear that there is tension between them and that they are not getting along very well. There can't be any other reason to snatch the captaincy away from a captain who has won the most number of matches abroad among all other Indian skippers. One series shouldn't affect his captaincy. I don't think it will happen and the lesser they happen, the better. And if they happen often, then that's harmful for cricket," stated Butt.

Statistically, Virat Kohli can boast of an enviable record as captain of the Test team. Under his leadership, Team India has played 66 matches, recording 39 wins, 16 losses and 11 draws. He's the most successful skipper in Tests, with MS Dhoni behind him, as he led India to 27 Test wins.