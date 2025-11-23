Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan scripts history during match against Sri Lanka, achieves major T20I record

During the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I match on Saturday, Sahibzada Farhan achieved a major milestone in the format. Know more about it here.

Sahibzada Farhan, who made headlines earlier this year for his 'Gun Celebration' during a match against India in the Asia Cup 2025, has now become the first Pakistani batter to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year in T20I. He achieved this feat during a game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, where he played an unbeaten knock of 80 off 45 balls, which included six fours and five sixes. After the conclusion of the game against Sri Lanka, Sahibzada now has 102 sixes to his name in T20Is in 2025, leaving him only behind Australia's Karanbir Singh (122) and West Indies Nicholas Pooran (103).

Apart from this, Sahibzada has levelled Karanbir and Pooran for most 50+ knocks in T20Is this year, with all three having 15 each. The Pakistani batter has scored four centuries and 11 half-centuries as compared to two centuries and 13 half-centuries of Karanbir.

Not only this, Sahibzada's 80-run knock is the highest individual score for Pakistan against Sri Lanka, breaking the previous record of 57 held by Shoaib Malik, which he scored during the ICC T20I World Cup 2007.

Talking about the match between PAK and SL, Sri Lanka won the Toss and elected to bat first. With wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Sri Lanka managed to put just 128 runs on board in 20 overs. Chasing a below-par total, Sahibzada's 80-run knock decimated Sri Lankan bowling, and Pakistan clinched the match by 7 wickets with 27 balls in hand.

Mohammad Nawaz was declared the Player of the Match for his 3-wicket haul, which he achieved by leaking just 16 runs in four overs.