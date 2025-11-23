Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan scripts history during match against Sri Lanka, achieves major T20I record

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates

Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illegal immigrants, directs officials to set up detention centres in every district

Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re', netizens react: 'Couldn’t they pay Aishwarya enough to...'

Another explosive scare! Uttarakhand Police seize 20 Kg Gelatin Cache outside school in Almora; check details

Kartik Aaryan's birthday: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor gets goofy birthday wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend: 'Everything has changed...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan scripts history during match against Sri Lanka, achieves major T20I record

During the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I match on Saturday, Sahibzada Farhan achieved a major milestone in the format. Know more about it here.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan scripts history during match against Sri Lanka, achieves major T20I record
Sahibzada Farhan scored an unbeaten 80 against Sri Lanka
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Sahibzada Farhan, who made headlines earlier this year for his 'Gun Celebration' during a match against India in the Asia Cup 2025, has now become the first Pakistani batter to hit 100 sixes in a calendar year in T20I. He achieved this feat during a game against Sri Lanka on Saturday, where he played an unbeaten knock of 80 off 45 balls, which included six fours and five sixes. After the conclusion of the game against Sri Lanka, Sahibzada now has 102 sixes to his name in T20Is in 2025, leaving him only behind Australia's Karanbir Singh (122) and West Indies Nicholas Pooran (103).

Apart from this, Sahibzada has levelled Karanbir and Pooran for most 50+ knocks in T20Is this year, with all three having 15 each. The Pakistani batter has scored four centuries and 11 half-centuries as compared to two centuries and 13 half-centuries of Karanbir.

Not only this, Sahibzada's 80-run knock is the highest individual score for Pakistan against Sri Lanka, breaking the previous record of 57 held by Shoaib Malik, which he scored during the ICC T20I World Cup 2007.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Talking about the match between PAK and SL, Sri Lanka won the Toss and elected to bat first. With wickets kept falling at regular intervals, Sri Lanka managed to put just 128 runs on board in 20 overs. Chasing a below-par total, Sahibzada's 80-run knock decimated Sri Lankan bowling, and Pakistan clinched the match by 7 wickets with 27 balls in hand.

Mohammad Nawaz was declared the Player of the Match for his 3-wicket haul, which he achieved by leaking just 16 runs in four overs.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke
First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts
1st pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE