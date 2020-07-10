Pakistan's Yasir Shah confident of using his 'googly' against England in Test series

As Pakistan prepares to take on England, Pak spinner Yasir Shah said he is confident of using his 'googly' as it will be his most important weapon in the Test series.

The 34-year-old is hoping that the dry wickets in England will aid his googlies. He has been working on the variation with Mushtaq Ahmed, who is in Pakistan setup as their spin bowling coach.

"My googly is coming out well. In the two-day match, all the googlies I bowled landed well and spun well. I think it will be my most important weapon," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Shah as saying.

"Counties usually sign spinners for July to September because in these three months, spinners get help on dry wickets," he added.

Yasir is also aiming to add valuable runs down the order with his batting as he did in Australia last year when he scored his maiden Test century.

"I am working on my batting in the nets. When the team needs you, you need to step up. So I do have a target, of scoring a century in England. If I can hit a hundred at Adelaide, I can do it here as well," Shah said.

The first of the three-match Test series is scheduled to start on August 5 in Manchester while Southampton will host the next two matches.