Pakistan's Wahab Riaz names Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in list of best cricketers in the world

Pakistani pacer Wahab Riaz recently named his picks for the top batsmen and bowlers in the world at the moment, and the veteran chose to include India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma and speedster Jasprit Bumrah in the list.

Bumrah is joined by some elite players as Riaz also included Shaheen Afridi and Mitchell Starc in his list of top bowlers in the world.

"They have a lot of capability. They read the game and execute their plans really well. If they require yorkers, or if they require slow ones, they would read the wicket and bowl accordingly," said Wahab Riaz, as per an official release.

The 36-year-old further named AB de Villiers and Babar Azam alongside Rohit, as the most dangerous batsmen in the world currently. Riaz further opined that former South African skipper de Villiers is one of the most difficult players he has played against.

"There are a lot of such players like Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam who are hard to bowl to. But one player I have always been afraid to bowl to is AB de Villiers. He always knows what is coming next from me. He reads the game well, and always plays well against me," added Riaz.

For the unversed, Riaz is currently plying his trade for Jaffna Kings in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2021, having picked up five wickets already in three matches.

On the other hand, Team India duo Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma were gearing up for the series against South Africa that begins from December 26 onwards. The 'Hitman', however, has suffered a hamstring injury and subsequently has been replaced by Gujarat batsman Priyank Panchal.

Team India is supposed to travel to South Africa on December 16, for their assignment which included 3 Tests and 3 ODIs. Test skipper Virat Kohli will be keen on winning the series in the Proteas land.