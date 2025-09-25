Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi defends teammates Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan's controversial gestures against India: 'Our job is...'

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Days after IND vs PAK match, Shaheen Shah Afridi has come in support of his teammates Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan's gestures against India. While addressing media ahead of PAK vs BAN match, Afridi said Pakistan's focus is on playing cricket.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 09:46 AM IST

Ahead of the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh, Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi spoke on his teammate Haris Rauf's and Sahibzada Farhan's provocative gestures during their previous clash against India, saying, "Our job is to play cricket, and everyone's job is to play cricket".

During Pakistan's innings, opener Farhan, after completing his half-century, celebrated by holding his bat like a gun.

In the second innings, Rauf, who was stationed near the boundary rope, responded to the jeers from Indian spectators by lifting his fingers to indicate "0-6", a reference to Pakistan's groundless claims that they downed six Indian fighter jets during the four-day clash at the border after India's Operation Sindoor in May this year.

"Look, our job is to play cricket. Honestly, whatever we think, everyone has their own respect. Everyone thinks the way they think. But our job is to play cricket. And we have come to win the Series. We have come to win the Asia Cup. And we are doing our best," Afridi told the media.

Rauf's reaction spread like wildfire, and videos of his gesture went viral on social media. The 31-year-old drew flak from numerous Indian fans, who trolled and lampooned him for his action.

During the incident, Rauf was teased by the fans with the chants of "Virat Kohli", as the legendary batter had hit him for two successive sixes during a tense run-chase of 160 runs at Melbourne during the T20 World Cup 2022, one of which has been described by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the 'Shot of the Century.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their last fixture of the Super Four on Thursday. The match against Bangladesh could play a significant role in their qualification for the final.

Pakistan is heading into the clash with a commanding five-wicket win in the must-win Super Fours fixture at the ongoing Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday against Sri Lanka.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

