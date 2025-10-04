Pakistan’s Sahibzada Farhan unveils 'gunmode' sticker after IND vs PAK reprimand, felicitated at home despite Asia Cup loss

Despite receiving a reprimand from the ICC for that celebration, Farhan has embraced the persona, indicating that this flamboyant style is part of his cricketing identity and intends to use the sticker in future matches.

Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan has introduced a new bat sticker called 'Gunmode', inspired by his celebration during the IND vs PAK Super 4 match in the Asia Cup 2025. The International Cricket Council (ICC) reprimanded the batter for his controversial celebration. Farhan was arguably one of Pakistan's standout performers against India in the eight-nation tournament, scoring 40, 58, and 57 runs.

According to the Times of India, Farhan revealed the new bat sticker, which reflects his gun celebration that led to trouble during the IND vs PAK Super Fours match. In a video, the Pakistan opener mentioned his intention to use the bat sticker in all upcoming matches. Following the ICC's reprimand for his celebration, Farhan refrained from repeating it in the Asia Cup final after reaching fifty, opting instead to simply raise his bat.

Farhan concluded the Asia Cup 2025 as the third highest run-scorer, accumulating 217 runs over seven matches, with an average of 31 and two half-centuries. Reports from Pakistan media indicate that the batter was honored upon his return to his hometown of Charsadda on Friday. Notably, Sahibzada was the only Pakistani batter to exceed 200 runs in the Asia Cup 2025. Only two other Pakistani batters performed reasonably well in the tournament – Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Haris – who scored 181 and 131 runs, respectively.

Sahibzada Farhan Welcomed as a Hero in Charsadda Upon Completing the Asia Cup 2025 as the 3rd Highest Run Scorer.



#AsiaCup2025 #Cricket #SahibzadaFarhan pic.twitter.com/hzcYZQLDO9 October 3, 2025

Despite Farhan's impressive performance, Pakistan's batting lineup faltered, losing their last nine wickets for a mere 33 runs. Kuldeep Yadav's four-wicket haul limited Pakistan to 146 runs, which India successfully chased down, with Tilak Varma hitting a crucial six in the penultimate over and finishing not out on 69, leading India to a five-wicket victory and the retention of the Asia Cup.

