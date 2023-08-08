Headlines

Pakistan’s richest cricketer’s net worth is less than half of Virat Kohli; it’s not Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam

Parliament passes bill to empower President with management accountability of IIMs

Hrithik Roshan recalls being bullied in childhood, cites similarities with his Koi…Mil Gaya character: ‘I used to be…’

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq lane bungalow, may shift soon

Watch: Rohit Sharma hilarious response to fan's query on Pakistan bowlers leaves wife Ritika Sajdeh in splits

Cricket

Pakistan’s richest cricketer’s net worth is less than half of Virat Kohli; it’s not Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Babar Azam

The richest cricketer in Pakistan, who has a celebrated cricket career, has a massive net worth in Pakistani rupees. However, it is less than half of the total net worth of Virat Kohli.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 05:53 PM IST

While Babar Azam is currently the captain of the Pakistan cricket team and has been giving tough completion to the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team in their recent matches, there is a major difference in the pay of Pakistani cricketers and Indian cricketers.

Over the years, the Pakistani cricket team has seen many celebrated international players like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Waseem Akram. Currently, the team is being carried by star players like Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

While Babar Azam currently remains the highest-paid cricketer in the Pakistan cricket team, the richest Pakistani cricket player is Imran Khan. Imran Khan, apart from having a successful international cricket career, was also the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Imran Khan was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team and led his country to victory in the 1992 ODI World Cup in Australia. The only international world cup won by Pakistan was under the leadership of cricketer and former PM Imran Khan.

Imran Khan, even after retiring from cricket, landed several endorsement deals and also used to be a commentator for cricket matches on multiple international sports TV channels. He also used to write sports articles and match analyses for media outlooks.

According to reports from Pakistani media, Imran Khan has a total net worth of over 10.2 billion Pakistani rupees, which comes out to around Rs 290 crore in Indian currency. Most of his wealth has been attributed to endorsements and his cricket and sports career.

However, Imran Khan’s net worth is less than half of the richest Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. While Imran Khan’s net worth stands at Rs 290 crore, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has a massive net worth of Rs 1050 crore, being the richest cricketer in the world.

Imran Khan is currently embroiled in a major controversy involving the Toshakhana case and is out of jail on bail.

