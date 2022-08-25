Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Pakistan's pace attack has ability to deliver even in absence of Shaheen Afridi, says head coach Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has expressed confidence in the ability of the team`s pace attack to deliver great performances.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 10:55 PM IST

Pakistan's pace attack has ability to deliver even in absence of Shaheen Afridi, says head coach Saqlain Mushtaq
Saqlain Mushtaq on Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has expressed confidence in the ability of the team's pace attack to deliver great performances in absence of its leader left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

READ: 'Babar Azam is playing exceptional cricket, it will be hard to stop him', says Pakistan's batting coach Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Hasnain will replace left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, which begins on August 27. Afridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup after being advised a four-six weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament.

Mushtaq showed faith in right-arm pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf to deliver great performances. "Since last few years, these three have been executing the plans and demands of the Pakistan team really well. The captain, me as a head coach and the entire support staff has confidence in their abilities. Shaheen used to lead the attack, but these three also on a given day or situation can change the game," said Mushtaq at a press conference. 

The head coach also said that coaches from the high-performance centre will be traveling with the team and the philosophy behind it is a "Working Together" philosophy. "The coaches at the high-performance centre will go up with the main side and see how things are done. So when they return to the high-performance centre, these coaches will be able to work on lines of that philosophy," he added. 

READ: ‘Playing in the US and Harare is like playing in Ahmedabad’, Axar Patel recalls India's recent Caribbean tour

Mushtaq dismissed any concerns about hot weather conditions in UAE. "In professionalism, these things come and go. Sometimes you play during day, sometimes at night. Sometimes it is white-ball cricket, sometimes it is a red ball. Sometimes it is the longer format, sometimes it is the shorter format. Oppositions keep changing. It is our requirement that we do not think about this, think about our plans, adapt and execute them quickly," he added. 

The Asian Cricket Council`s marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MHT CET Result 2022 for MAH MARCH, MAH MHMCT DECLARED: Official website, how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.