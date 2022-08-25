Pakistan's pace attack has ability to deliver even in absence of Shaheen Afridi, says head coach Saqlain Mushtaq

Saqlain Mushtaq on Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has expressed confidence in the ability of the team's pace attack to deliver great performances in absence of its leader left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi.

Mohammad Hasnain will replace left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the T20 Asia Cup 2022, which begins on August 27. Afridi was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup after being advised a four-six weeks rest by the medical team following an injury to the right knee ligament.

Mushtaq showed faith in right-arm pacers Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf to deliver great performances. "Since last few years, these three have been executing the plans and demands of the Pakistan team really well. The captain, me as a head coach and the entire support staff has confidence in their abilities. Shaheen used to lead the attack, but these three also on a given day or situation can change the game," said Mushtaq at a press conference.

The head coach also said that coaches from the high-performance centre will be traveling with the team and the philosophy behind it is a "Working Together" philosophy. "The coaches at the high-performance centre will go up with the main side and see how things are done. So when they return to the high-performance centre, these coaches will be able to work on lines of that philosophy," he added.

Mushtaq dismissed any concerns about hot weather conditions in UAE. "In professionalism, these things come and go. Sometimes you play during day, sometimes at night. Sometimes it is white-ball cricket, sometimes it is a red ball. Sometimes it is the longer format, sometimes it is the shorter format. Oppositions keep changing. It is our requirement that we do not think about this, think about our plans, adapt and execute them quickly," he added.

The Asian Cricket Council`s marquee event returns after a four-year interval with the 2022 edition of the Men's Asia Cup. Being played in the T20 format, across two venues. Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host nine games including the final, while Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host four games, starting August 27 through September 11.