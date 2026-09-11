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Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq face cyber crime probe over alleged dressing room leaks

Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq have reportedly come under a cyber crime probe over alleged leaks involving the Pakistan cricket team. A third cricketer is also said to be under investigation, with authorities examining claims of confidential team information being shared.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 11, 2026, 01:19 PM IST

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq face cyber crime probe over alleged dressing room leaks
Courtesy: X
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Pakistani cricketers Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq got swept up in a team leak investigation—now they've received notices from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency and have to show up at its Lahore office this Friday.

Geo News says the Pakistan Cricket Board took their phones and passed them to the authorities. The officials are expected to unlock the phones and dig into whatever data’s stored inside.

Both Rizwan and Imam were dropped from the Test squad, along with five others. The PCB sent seven players home during the Test series against England, and Rizwan and Imam were among them. Media reports claim someone leaked information from inside the dressing room during the series.

Turns out, NCCIA also summoned a third cricketer, but nobody’s naming names yet.

So far, no word from the PCB on this. The board hasn’t put out an official statement or explained why they seized the players’ phones.

Aamir commented, “The PCB handles these cases according to its set procedures. They’re following the rules and giving everyone a fair shot.” The buzz is that the phones are being forensically examined to figure out whether any team details leaked to the media. But no confirmation from the PCB.

Right before the last Test against England, the PCB confiscated several players’ phones. The phones will stay with the board until the match wraps up, but the PCB hasn’t said whose phones they took or why.

Honestly, this isn’t the first time Pakistan cricket’s found itself under a cloud. Remember the spot-fixing scandal during the 2010 England tour? Three players got banned for that.

After a string of losses in England—the first Test by an innings and 103 runs, the second by 194—the PCB decided to overhaul the team, dropping seven players including Rizwan, Imam, and Salman Ali Agha. They brought in fresh faces to replace them. Sarfaraz Ahmed was replaced as head coach, Mike Hesson got the nod for the third Test, and Ashley Noffke is stepping in for bowling coach Umar Gul.

Also read| Hitman begins preparations for West Indies ODIs: Is Rohit Sharma sending 2027 World Cup message?

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