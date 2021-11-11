ICC T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam breaks coach Matthew Hayden, Virat Kohli's records

Pakistan skipper and batter Babar Azam has broken the record of scoring the most runs by any player in their first T20 World Cup on Thursday. Not just that he also broke Indian batter Virat Kohli's record to become the fastest batsman to complete 2500 runs in the shortest format of international cricket.

During the semi-final match against Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai, Babar reached the two landmarks after he and his men were sent in to bat first.

When it comes to scoring most runs in their maiden edition of the WC, the Pakistan skipper is at the top of the tally with 269 runs, followed by Australia's Matthew Hayden and England's Joe Root with 265 and 249 runs, respectively.

As far as breaking Kohli's record, Babar reached the landmark in 62 innings while Kohli had taken 68 innings. In comparison, Kohli, who was the previous record-holder, had taken 68 innings to reach the landmark.

Coming to the match, Australia skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to bowl. While Australia finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning four matches out of five, Pakistan topped Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning all five matches.

