CRICKET

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark

Abrar’s remark came in the aftermath of a heated Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, where India defeated Pakistan and emotions ran high between players. The statement quickly went viral, triggering a range of mixed responses.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 04:17 PM IST

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed calls Shikhar Dhawan his 'biggest trigger', makes shocking boxing remark
Pakistan's leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, recognized not only for his impressive skills but also for his theatrical behavior on the field, has once again captured public attention, this time for reasons beyond the cricket pitch. In a playful moment that sparked both amusement and debate, the 27-year-old leg-spinner jokingly challenged former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan to a boxing match during a recent appearance on a Pakistani YouTube show. This lighthearted remark quickly went viral, reigniting the flames of the ongoing India-Pakistan cricket rivalry.

Kaunsa aisa player hai duniya ka jo aap chahate hai ki apke saamne ho aur aap boxing karey, jispe bada gussa aata ho?” (Whom do you want to face in a boxing match? Who makes you angry?), Abrar was asked

“Main chahta hu ki main boxing karu aur khada Shikhar Dhawan ho saamne (I want to box and want Shikhar Dhawan in front of me).”

The viral video sparked a variety of reactions on social media; while some fans regarded it as innocent amusement, others deemed the comment inappropriate, particularly in the tense atmosphere following the 2025 Asia Cup final.

During the Asia Cup final, chasing a target of 147, India encountered early difficulties at 20/3 but made a comeback thanks to Tilak Varma’s unbeaten 69 and Shivam Dube’s resilient 33, ultimately sealing the victory with two balls remaining.

Pakistan had earlier been in a strong position at 113/1 before suffering a dramatic collapse, getting bowled out for 146. Kuldeep Yadav was instrumental in India's resurgence, claiming 4/30 and dismantling the middle order. Abrar contributed with 1/29, dismissing Sanju Samson and celebrating the wicket with a catchphrase gesture that appeared to be aimed at the Indian dugout. However, this moment went largely unnoticed, and after India's triumph, players like Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, and Harshit Rana were seen imitating Abrar’s celebration.

