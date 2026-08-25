Pakistan receive major boost as Babar Azam set to return after Headingley humiliation

Pakistan have received a major boost ahead of the Lord’s Test, with Babar Azam closing in on a return. But can the star batter change their fortunes? Here's what the team's bowling coach Umar Gul said.

A piece of good news has arrived for the Pakistan cricket team as reappointed Test skipper Babar Azam is set to make his return to the Playing XI for the second Test match against England at Lord's. He was recovering from a finger injury which he sustained last month. According to a report by Cricinfo, Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said Babar completed a full batting session during training and was in good touch while facing deliveries.

''Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns. We're hopeful he will be available for the game, and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session,'' Cricinfo reported, quoting Gul.

Why did Babar miss the first Test vs England at Headingley?

Babar Azam injured the same finger again during the team's practice session at Beckenham, which he injured during Pakistan's series against the West Indies last month. Notably, Babar was the team's leading run-scorer in the series against the Windies, scoring 193 runs at an average of 96.50, which included two fifties.

Will Babar prove to be a Trump card for Pakistan?

Babar is one of the most experienced players in the squad, and to play in English conditions, a team requires someone with experience to play a vital role. He also has a decent record on English soil, averaging 65.75 in six innings, including three half-centuries.

Meanwhile, his return to the Playing XI will likely result in a reshuffle at the top order, as either Shan Masood or Abdullah Shafique will be asked to come early so that Babar can play at his fourth position.

However, Gul also highlighted that Pakistan cannot rely solely on Babar and said, ''We'll have to learn from the mistakes we made in the previous game. If you want to win a Test match, you have to perform in all departments. One can't be carrying the other. But in these conditions, the responsibility lies more with the bowlers. Until you take 20 wickets, you can't win a Test match.''