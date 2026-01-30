Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif mocked by former India star over bizarre post on beating Australia in 1st T20I

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced online mockery after sharing a baffling social media post celebrating Pakistan’s win over Australia in the 1st T20I, with a former India cricketer taking a sharp dig that quickly went viral.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is fast approaching, and the rivalry among subcontinental nations has already ignited in the digital arena. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, known for his comments on the national team's performances, took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend the national team, captained by Salman Ali Agha, for their initial victory over the visiting Australians. Sharif's post not only celebrated the players but also recognized the PCB's leadership. However, his message was met with considerable backlash on social media, with former Indian opener Aakash Chopra reminding Sharif of the limited importance of Pakistan's win.

"Well done Team Pakistan for an electrifying performance against Australia in the first T20I. I also appreciate Chairman PCB @MohsinnaqviC42 and his entire team for their tireless efforts in strengthening Pakistan cricket. Proud moment for the nation," Sharif posted on X.

With due respect…it’s a bilateral T20i against Australia’s B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170 run game can’t possibly qualify as ‘electrifying’ https://t.co/allr7esAbr — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 30, 2026

Aakash Chopra, known for his analytical and often candid perspectives on cricket, responded with a respectful yet incisive critique that quickly garnered thousands of reactions. He highlighted that the Australian team currently in Lahore is far from the strong squad that fans expect.

"With due respect…it's a bilateral T20i against Australia's B team. Many main players have given it a miss. And a 20-run win in a 170-run game can't possibly qualify as ‘electrifying'," he replied.

Australia arrived in Pakistan without five of their key players. Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, and Nathan Ellis are all missing from the series as they manage their fitness and workloads in preparation for the World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

Even the regular captain, Mitchell Marsh, was absent for the first match due to a late return from the Big Bash League final, leaving Travis Head to lead the second-string team.

Chopra questioned the motives behind the Pakistan PM's effort to elevate his team's victory. Pakistan posted a modest score of 168/8 and restricted Australia to 146/8. According to Chopra, a 22-run win in a low-scoring match against a weakened opponent hardly qualifies as a "proud moment for the nation."

As Pakistan gears up for the World Cup amid the ongoing boycott controversy, this latest exchange underscores that in the world of India-Pakistan cricket, the rivalry is often just as intense off the field as it is on it.

