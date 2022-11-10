Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif makes fun of Team India after its loss against England in World Cup

Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan was the first side to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 after beating New Zealand in the first semi-final and England have now joined them in the race for the title with a thumping victory over India at the Adelaide Oval.

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales put on a show with the bat with a 170-run partnership at the top of the order and England chased down the target in just 16 overs to leave India without any answers.

This is not the first time that India have been hammered in T20 World Cups and it was Pakistan who produced a similar kind of performance against India in the Super 12 stages in the last edition. The defeat was India’s first-ever loss to Pakistan in a World Cup fixture and a lot of questions had popped up.

With Pakistan and England all set for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 13 (Sunday), Shehbaz Sharif took a dig at India’s humiliating losses in two consecutive T20 World Cups.

The Pakistan prime minister reminded everyone about the Men in Green's 152 for no loss performance against India in the 2021 World Cup and put out a tweet to take a dig at India after they suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of England.

“So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup,” - Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tweeted and it garnered a lot of reactions and comments quickly.

Notably, the partnership between Hales and Buttler turned out to be the highest for any wicket in T20 World Cups and it could not have come at a better time for England. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s 152-run partnership against India in the 2021 World Cup is fourth on the list and the Men in Blue need to address the issues in big pressure games.