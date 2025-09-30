Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan PM scammed cricket team of Rs 25 lakh? Saeed Ajmal's shocking revelation resurfaces amid Asia Cup drama

Ajmal revealed in a 2023 podcast that following Pakistan’s historic win at the 2009 T20 World Cup, the then Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani had promised each squad member a cheque for PKR 25 lakh as a reward.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

Pakistan PM scammed cricket team of Rs 25 lakh? Saeed Ajmal’s shocking revelation resurfaces amid Asia Cup drama
Pakistan made it to the final of the Asia Cup 2025, yet they faced a well-deserved defeat against India, who secured the championship for an unprecedented ninth time. To be fair, considering the level of cricket Pakistan displayed throughout the tournament, they were not worthy of victory. Although they managed to defeat Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, these wins were largely attributed to the poor performances of their opponents and a few standout individual efforts from the Pakistani side.

In addition to their lackluster performance on the field, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stirred up significant off-field controversy after India's players declined to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts. The PCB lodged a complaint against match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging a breach of sportsmanship, and embroiled Suryakumar Yadav in a scandal for dedicating the victory to the victims of the Pahalgam attack. The most outrageous incident involved PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who reportedly fled with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to accept it from him.

The internal politics and management issues within the PCB have severely damaged Pakistan cricket, turning players into scapegoats. Prior to the Super Four match against India, Naqvi attempted to drag the players into his political games, allegedly urging them to make provocative gestures. Haris Rauf became a victim of this scheme and was subsequently fined by the ICC. After facing harsh criticism, he was under immense pressure to perform in the final, but he failed to meet expectations, ultimately costing Pakistan the Asia Cup title with a dismal display. As a result, Haris may face repercussions for his poor performance and could be dropped from the national team for the upcoming series against South Africa.

Saeed Ajmal Remembers Being Deceived by Pakistan's Prime Minister

This incident is not the first time that political maneuvering in the country has let down its players. Following Pakistan's loss to India in the final, an old clip of Saeed Ajmal resurfaced, in which he alleged that then-Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani had promised Rs 25 lakh to the T20 World Cup-winning team in 2009, but the promised funds were never disbursed to them.

"I was shocked that even a government cheque could bounce. We were told the PCB chief would handle it, but he refused, saying it was the government's promise. In the end, the only money we got was from the ICC," Ajmal told Nadir Ali.

In a recent announcement, the BCCI revealed a reward of Rs 21 crore for the team that won the Asia Cup. Historically, the BCCI and the Indian government have consistently recognized the achievements of their players, setting an example that Pakistan could follow. This approach not only celebrates success but also helps deter players from engaging in corrupt practices, a concern that has caused Pakistan embarrassment on international stages numerous times.

Also read| After empty-handed celebration on podium, will India finally receive Asia Cup trophy? Here's what ICC rules say

Also read| After empty-handed celebration on podium, will India finally receive Asia Cup trophy? Here's what ICC rules say
