Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Explained: Can Pakistan still qualify for World Test Championship final after series defeat against Bangladesh?

This superstar quit acting after his daughter died at 4, started selling carpets, his lungs collapsed; then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Streamlining Business Operations: Kumaresan Mudliar on Impact of Generative AI, No-Code Authoring, Unified Architectures

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain lashes Delhi-NCR; traffic jams, waterlogging in parts of Gurugram, IMD issues yellow alert

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Meet man who once sold soda on road, turned a small shop into Rs 1900 crore company which is one of India’s largest…

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Bollywood actors who rejected Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta’s Veer Zaara

Seven most haunted places in India 

Seven most haunted places in India 

10 happiest animals in the world

10 happiest animals in the world

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Dalljiet Kaur slams Nikhil Patel's rumoured girlfriend Safeena Nazar: 'Khud shaadishuda ho, do bacche hain...'

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Farhan Akhtar shines as Major Shaitan Singh in 120 Bahadur's motion poster, fans say 'another masterpiece loading'

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Allu Arjun donates Rs 1 crore for flood relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

HomeCricket

Cricket

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh

Bangladesh made history by becoming the second team to sweep a Test series in Pakistan, following England's 3-0 victory in 2022.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

Pakistan plummets to lowest rating points in ICC Test rankings since 1965 after whitewash against Bangladesh
Courtesy: X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan suffered a significant blow to their history in Test cricket by enduring an unexpected whitewash at the hands of Bangladesh on home soil. The six-wicket defeat in the second Test in Rawalpindi on Tuesday plummeted them to the 8th position in the ICC Test team rankings, with a meager rating of 76 - their lowest since 1965.

Prior to the Bangladesh series, Pakistan held the sixth spot in the rankings. However, consecutive losses have seen them slip below West Indies to eighth place with only 76 rating points. This marks the lowest rating Pakistan has held in the Test rankings since 1965, except for a brief period when they were not ranked due to an insufficient number of matches.

Following the defeat, Pakistan's captain, Shan Masood, expressed profound disappointment, noting that his team has failed to learn from past errors. He lamented how they allowed Bangladesh to stage comebacks despite initially having them on the back foot, a scenario that has occurred four times during his leadership. Masood stressed the urgency of enhancing fitness levels, preparation, and performance under pressure to effectively compete with formidable opponents like England in the upcoming season.

Pakistan suffered a significant setback in the first Test against Bangladesh, losing by 10 wickets in what was their first-ever defeat to their opponents in a Test match. However, little did the Shan Masood-led side know that more surprises were yet to come. Despite a shaky start with a score of 26/6 in the first innings of the second Test, Bangladesh staged a remarkable comeback led by Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, posting a competitive total. Their young pacers then dismantled the Pakistan batting lineup with ease.

In the second innings, the Bangladesh batters showed no signs of nerves as they chased down 185 runs to secure a historic whitewash.

Although Bangladesh remains in ninth position in the rankings, they gained 13 rating points from the series win. This victory has propelled them to fourth place in the World Test Championship cycle 2023-25 standings, behind India, Australia, and New Zealand.

Looking ahead, Bangladesh will shift their focus to a two-Test series against India, set to begin in Chennai on September 19. With a win-loss record of three each in six Tests, Bangladesh currently holds 45.83 percentage points and 33 points in the championship standings.

Also read| From guiding UPSC students to winning silver at Paris Paralympics: The incredible journey of Sachin Khilari

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'She was receiving regular…': Congress accuses SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch of conflict of interest

'She was receiving regular…': Congress accuses SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch of conflict of interest

This Mukesh Ambani-backed company lays off 75% of its workforce, once valued at USD 775 million, now…

This Mukesh Ambani-backed company lays off 75% of its workforce, once valued at USD 775 million, now…

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande to celebrate son's first birthday on.. , their plan is...

IAS officer Tina Dabi, husband IAS Pradeep Gawande to celebrate son's first birthday on.. , their plan is...

Meet woman, who works for Rs 98320 crore company, billionaire's granddaughter, married to superstar, she is...

Meet woman, who works for Rs 98320 crore company, billionaire's granddaughter, married to superstar, she is...

The art of secure innovation: Pandi Kirupa Gopalakrishna’s role in building identity management systems

The art of secure innovation: Pandi Kirupa Gopalakrishna’s role in building identity management systems

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Coorg to Hampi: Top 5 non-commercialised places to visit in South India

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

Meet actor beaten up by director, cleaned floors; now rivals Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, married to superstar, earns...

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

This star won National Award at 19, got stuck with bold roles; one controversy ended her career; now lives in poverty

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement