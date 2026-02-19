Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'

Pakistan’s team has come under scrutiny after claims emerged that players became arrogant following their victory over India. Reports suggest some players ignored team coaches and remained glued to their phones, raising fresh questions about discipline and dressing-room culture.

Pakistan's ongoing series of losses to India has left many former legends from across the border feeling disheartened. India's victory by 61 runs on Sunday marked their fourth consecutive win against Pakistan, a streak that began in September 2022. In fact, since 2017, Pakistan has only managed to defeat India three times – in the Champions Trophy final, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and once during the 2022 Asia Cup. Otherwise, the competition has been overwhelmingly one-sided, as the rivalry, once dubbed the 'Mother of all Battles', has sadly lost its spark.

The noticeable decline in Pakistan's performance can be linked to various factors, such as the politicization of the PCB and the handling of coaches. However, as Mohammad Yousuf highlighted, the most damaging factor is the arrogance that infiltrated the team following their victory over India in Dubai in 2021. During the league match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan triumphed over India by 10 wickets, marking their first win against the Men in Blue in World Cups across all formats, and Yousuf believes that this is where their decline truly began.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, the match that we won by 10 wickets against India, we began to think there’s no one better than us. Everyone became disrespectful. When the head coach was speaking, someone would either look at their phone or stare elsewhere. It all began after that match. This is never a good thing for any player. You need to be grounded, which we saw with Inzamam bhai, Saeed bhai… they were big players. Still, they always listened to what the coaches had to say,” Yousuf, the Pakistan captain, said on the ‘How Does it Work’ podcast.

Yousuf accurately pinpointed the issue with his assertion, as just under 24 hours prior, Shadab Khan made comments that seemed to support Yousuf’s views. Following criticism from several former Pakistan legends regarding the current team led by Salman Agha, who questioned their style of play and their failure to defeat India, Shadab issued a statement that mirrored the very characteristics Yousuf had accused the team of exhibiting.

“Our ex-cricketers have their own opinions. They have done well for Pakistan, and at the end of the day, they have also never defeated India in the World Cup. We were the ones who defeated India in the 2021 World Cup. In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup,” said Shadab.

Yousuf, who had a brief stint as the national team's batting coach, addressed Babar Azam’s recent decline in performance. Once hailed as a promising talent in world cricket, Babar’s scoring has significantly diminished. The former captain of Pakistan managed to score a century against Sri Lanka in an ODI back in November, but that achievement came after a lengthy gap of 807 days. Since then, runs have continued to evade him. Yousuf disclosed that he considered dropping Babar due to his poor form, but after facing backlash from the higher-ups, he resigned from his role just three months later.

“Babar Azam’s technique has deteriorated. No player can remain out of form for three years. I had been saying this for a long time, but people kept asking, ‘How can anyone drop Babar?’ So I felt it was better to resign. What has happened to him today is because of the same people who doubted me,” he added.

