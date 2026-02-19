FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace

Akshay Kumar takes bold stance on racism, calls out north-east Indians facing discrimination: 'They're as much Indians as I am'

'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup 2026 century against Namibia

Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'

Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download

Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: King Charles' brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office

'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi

Shehbaz Sharif’s US visit for Donald Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ meet draws attention over major typo, sparks memes

Ramadan 2026: First roza begins in India after crescent moon sighting; Check Iftar timings in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its airspace

SpiceJet gives clarification after Bangladesh restrict airline’s access to its a

Akshay Kumar takes bold stance on racism, calls out north-east Indians facing discrimination: 'They're as much Indians as I am'

Akshay Kumar calls out racism faced by north-east Indians: 'They're as much..'

'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup 2026 century against Namibia

'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cu

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him

Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'

Pakistan’s team has come under scrutiny after claims emerged that players became arrogant following their victory over India. Reports suggest some players ignored team coaches and remained glued to their phones, raising fresh questions about discipline and dressing-room culture.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 19, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan's ongoing series of losses to India has left many former legends from across the border feeling disheartened. India's victory by 61 runs on Sunday marked their fourth consecutive win against Pakistan, a streak that began in September 2022. In fact, since 2017, Pakistan has only managed to defeat India three times – in the Champions Trophy final, the 2021 T20 World Cup, and once during the 2022 Asia Cup. Otherwise, the competition has been overwhelmingly one-sided, as the rivalry, once dubbed the 'Mother of all Battles', has sadly lost its spark.

The noticeable decline in Pakistan's performance can be linked to various factors, such as the politicization of the PCB and the handling of coaches. However, as Mohammad Yousuf highlighted, the most damaging factor is the arrogance that infiltrated the team following their victory over India in Dubai in 2021. During the league match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan triumphed over India by 10 wickets, marking their first win against the Men in Blue in World Cups across all formats, and Yousuf believes that this is where their decline truly began.

“Fortunately, or unfortunately, the match that we won by 10 wickets against India, we began to think there’s no one better than us. Everyone became disrespectful. When the head coach was speaking, someone would either look at their phone or stare elsewhere. It all began after that match. This is never a good thing for any player. You need to be grounded, which we saw with Inzamam bhai, Saeed bhai… they were big players. Still, they always listened to what the coaches had to say,” Yousuf, the Pakistan captain, said on the ‘How Does it Work’ podcast.

Yousuf accurately pinpointed the issue with his assertion, as just under 24 hours prior, Shadab Khan made comments that seemed to support Yousuf’s views. Following criticism from several former Pakistan legends regarding the current team led by Salman Agha, who questioned their style of play and their failure to defeat India, Shadab issued a statement that mirrored the very characteristics Yousuf had accused the team of exhibiting.

“Our ex-cricketers have their own opinions. They have done well for Pakistan, and at the end of the day, they have also never defeated India in the World Cup. We were the ones who defeated India in the 2021 World Cup. In World Cups, we have beaten India only once. Yes, they are legends, but they have never done anything remarkable against India in the World Cup,” said Shadab.

Yousuf, who had a brief stint as the national team's batting coach, addressed Babar Azam’s recent decline in performance. Once hailed as a promising talent in world cricket, Babar’s scoring has significantly diminished. The former captain of Pakistan managed to score a century against Sri Lanka in an ODI back in November, but that achievement came after a lengthy gap of 807 days. Since then, runs have continued to evade him. Yousuf disclosed that he considered dropping Babar due to his poor form, but after facing backlash from the higher-ups, he resigned from his role just three months later.

“Babar Azam’s technique has deteriorated. No player can remain out of form for three years. I had been saying this for a long time, but people kept asking, ‘How can anyone drop Babar?’ So I felt it was better to resign. What has happened to him today is because of the same people who doubted me,” he added.

Also read| 'He is a murderer': Imad Wasim's ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq alleges forced abortion; seeks help from PM Shehbaz Sharif, Mohsin Naqvi

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Akshay Kumar takes bold stance on racism, calls out north-east Indians facing discrimination: 'They're as much Indians as I am'
    Akshay Kumar calls out racism faced by north-east Indians: 'They're as much..'
    'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cup 2026 century against Namibia
    'Kamaal hai': Irfan Pathan mocks Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan’s T20 World Cu
    Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no one better than us'
    Pakistan players turned arrogant post India win, ignored coaches: 'There’s no on
    Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail: 'Paisa unki marzi ka, kaam...'
    Rajpal Yadav requests for work after being released from Tihar jail
    SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sbi.co.in, check steps to download
    SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: Junior Associate Scorecard PDF to be released at sb
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan bureaucrat who skipped grand wedding with IAS Aditi Varshney in Alwar, here's all you need to know about him
    Who is IAS Madhav Bhardwaj? Rajasthan officer who got married to Aditi Varshney
    Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
    Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
    Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
    Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
    The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
    The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
    Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
    Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement