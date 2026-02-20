FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

Pakistan players to face boycott in THIS league by IPL-linked teams? Know in detail

Pakistani players, who have been a part of The Hundred league in England, might face an undeclared boycott from four out of five franchises that are linked to the Indian Premier League.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 20, 2026, 01:05 PM IST

Pakistan players to face boycott in THIS league by IPL-linked teams? Know in detail
Auction for the upcoming edition of The Hundred will take place in London on March 11 and 12
A piece of bad news has arrived for the Pakistani players as they could miss playing in the upcoming edition of The Hundred. Yes, you read it right! Pakistan cricket players are likely to be snubbed by four franchises in The Hundred, which include MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds. These four franchises, tied with the IPL (Indian Premier League), are expected to overlook Pakistani players in the upcoming auction.

A senior England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) official told BBC Sport that an agent has indicated interest in Pakistani players could be limited to just four out of eight franchises, which has no connection with the IPL.

Another agent described the situation as 'an unwritten rule' operating across the T20 league with Indian investment. ECB chief Richard Gould, in 2025, had said that he expected 'players from all nations to be selected for all teams' in The Hundred and also the implementation of 'clear anti-discrimination policies' to ensure justice.

''The Hundred welcomes men’s and women’s players from all over the world, and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that. Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction, with representation on the longlist of over 50 players respectively from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies on the longlist,'' the ECB spokesperson said, revealing that nearly 1,000 players from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred.

Meanwhile, the 2026 edition of The Hundred is scheduled to commence on July 21, with the finals taking place on August 16. The auction is scheduled to be held at the Piccadilly Lights in London on March 11 and 12.

For those unversed, Pakistani players have played in the IPL in the inaugural edition in 2008, but have not featured in the cash-rich tournament since 2009. This is because of the general public anger against Pakistan post the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.

