Pakistan players to face boycott in THIS league by IPL-linked teams? Know in detail

Space Kiss: How India’s Gaganyaan will dock with the ISS
Toxic teaser review: Yash's 'bloody carnage' in dual avatar leaves netizens with mixed feelings, fans think 'Dhurandhar 2 bhari padegi'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
CBSE Class 10th English board exam tomorrow; check last-minute tips, top-scoring topics to revise in less than 24 hours
Was RSS chief targeted? Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones at Hardoi in UP, with Mohan Bhagwat on board, details here
Delhi Tragedy: 6-year-old girl dies after e-rickshaw overturns in Janakpuri area, grandmother alleges, 'i begged, no one came to help'
Beth Mooney scripts history after second T20I game against India, surpasses Meg Lanning to achieve major feat
US Alien Files: Donald Trump directs agencies to release files on UFOs, extraterrestrial life; What is mystery around Area 51?
Barack Obama leaked 'classified information' about Aliens? Donald Trump says former US president made big mistake
Meet Namgya Choden Khampa, 2000-batch IFS, who attended Donald Trump's Board of Peace inaugural meeting as Indian representative
CRICKET
Pakistani players, who have been a part of The Hundred league in England, might face an undeclared boycott from four out of five franchises that are linked to the Indian Premier League.
A piece of bad news has arrived for the Pakistani players as they could miss playing in the upcoming edition of The Hundred. Yes, you read it right! Pakistan cricket players are likely to be snubbed by four franchises in The Hundred, which include MI London, Manchester Super Giants, Southern Brave, and Sunrisers Leeds. These four franchises, tied with the IPL (Indian Premier League), are expected to overlook Pakistani players in the upcoming auction.
A senior England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) official told BBC Sport that an agent has indicated interest in Pakistani players could be limited to just four out of eight franchises, which has no connection with the IPL.
Another agent described the situation as 'an unwritten rule' operating across the T20 league with Indian investment. ECB chief Richard Gould, in 2025, had said that he expected 'players from all nations to be selected for all teams' in The Hundred and also the implementation of 'clear anti-discrimination policies' to ensure justice.
''The Hundred welcomes men’s and women’s players from all over the world, and we would expect the eight teams to reflect that. Almost 1,000 cricketers from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred auction, with representation on the longlist of over 50 players respectively from Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan, and West Indies on the longlist,'' the ECB spokesperson said, revealing that nearly 1,000 players from 18 nations have registered for The Hundred.
Meanwhile, the 2026 edition of The Hundred is scheduled to commence on July 21, with the finals taking place on August 16. The auction is scheduled to be held at the Piccadilly Lights in London on March 11 and 12.
For those unversed, Pakistani players have played in the IPL in the inaugural edition in 2008, but have not featured in the cash-rich tournament since 2009. This is because of the general public anger against Pakistan post the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks.