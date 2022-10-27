Search icon
Pakistan players carry national flag to training, Harris Rauf reveals reason behind 'tradition'

ICC on Thursday shared a video of Harris Rauf carrying the Pakistani flag to one of their training sessions. He later revealed the reason behind it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 03:17 PM IST

Source: ICC (Instagram)

Pakistani players were seen carrying their national flag to one of their training sessions in a video shared by ICC, with Harris Rauf revealing the reason behind the 'tradition'. Speaking to ICC, Rauf revealed that it was a practice which was started by their current head coach Saqlain Mushtaq. 

It's an unusual practice, but one that was done to motivate the players revealed Rauf. 

"We saw you coming into training with the flag, tell us the reason behind it, and what is the importance of this," quizzed the reporter. 

"Basically, after the last World Cup, Saqlain Mushtaq integrated this tradition, as part of the team. This motivates a lot of players because when you see this flag you also see the support and wishes of 22 crore people who are back home. We are playing for them and our country, and this is our way of keeping the country before us and playing for her with all our might," stated Rauf. 

Watch:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

More to follow...

