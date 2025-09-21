Pakistan plan to deliver 'political message' if they beat India in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025

Ahead of the high-voltage contest, speculations are rife that 'Pakistan are planning on sending a political message' if they defeat India on Sunday in the Super 4 game.

India and Pakistan are all set to lock horns once again in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, but this time in the Super 4 round. In the previous contest, which was played last Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India registered a thumping 7-wicket victory over their arch-rivals. Not only this, the Indian skipper dedicated that win to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror attack and to the Indian Armed Forces. Pakistan not only faced an embarrassing loss in the group stage game but also have been tasting embarrassment over several related issues. Now, the Salman Ali Agha-led side has planned to avenge this and send a 'political message', if they manage to win the Super 4 match, the chances of which seem quite low.

As per a report by RevSportz, speculations are rife that 'Pakistan are planning on sending a political message' if they defeat India on Sunday. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Mohsin Naqvi's unexpected visit to the Pakistani players during their Saturday training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai sparked the rumours.

Some of the Pakistani players were also heard shouting '6-0', which they related to their false claim of shooting down six Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets during Operation Sindoor earlier this year.

IND vs PAK: Possible Playing XI

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel.

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Sufiyan Muqeem.