Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi and wife Ansha welcome baby boy, reveal their son's name

Pakistan's premier fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, has recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife, Ansha Afridi, amidst the ongoing first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The couple has joyfully named their first child Aliyar.

The Afridi family shared the happy news on social media, where Shaheen's fans and well-wishers have been extending their congratulations on his new role as a father. This momentous occasion is also significant for Ansha Afridi's father, the legendary Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi, as he becomes a grandfather for the first time.

Earlier, Jason Gillespie, the Pakistan red-ball coach, had mentioned the possibility of Shaheen missing the Test series against Bangladesh due to the birth of his child.

“Shaheen can miss the Bangladesh Test matches due to childbirth. We can give him some rest if he chooses to stay with his wife during this time,” Gillespie had said.

Shaheen is currently participating in the opening Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Earlier this year, in February, Shaheen tied the knot with Ansha in a private nikah ceremony after their engagement in 2021.

Upon entering parenthood, Shaheen received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from the cricket community. Arshad Nadeem, who recently secured a gold medal in men’s javelin at the Paris Olympics 2024, extended his well wishes to the Pakistani fast bowler. Nadeem, who also set an Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters, congratulated Shahid Afridi on becoming a grandfather.

“Congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi on the birth of your precious baby boy! And heartfelt congratulations to Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial on becoming a grandfather. May Allah bless the little one with health, happiness. Prayers and best wishes to your family for this beautiful new chapter,” Nadeem wrote.

Congratulations to Shaheen Shah Afridi @iShaheenAfridi on the birth of your precious baby boy! And heartfelt congratulations to Shahid Afridi @SAfridiOfficial on becoming a grandfather. May Allah bless the little one with health, happiness. Prayers and best wishes to your family… — Arshad Nadeem (@ArshadOlympian1) August 24, 2024

Shaheen has been an integral member of the Pakistan national cricket team since his debut in 2018. He has proven his skill by taking over 100 wickets in both Test matches and One Day Internationals (ODIs). In T20 Internationals (T20Is), he is just four wickets away from reaching the milestone of 100 wickets.

Furthermore, Shaheen played a pivotal role in leading Lahore Qalandars to victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in both 2022 and 2023. Additionally, he has showcased his talent on the international stage by participating in the Hundred Men’s competition and the International League T20.

