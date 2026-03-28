Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah lands in trouble as PCB sends notice over 'queen' remark on Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has landed in controversy after reportedly referring to Maryam Nawaz as ‘Queen’, triggering a political storm. The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a show-cause notice to the fast bowler, seeking an explanation as the remark sparked intense debate online.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slapped fast bowler Naseem Shah with a show-cause notice, accusing him of breaking media protocols and violating his central contract. The timing’s no accident—this move landed right after Naseem’s social media account posted something controversial during the Pakistan Super League’s 2026 opening night. The post, which was quickly deleted, seemed to criticize how Maryam Nawaz, Punjab’s chief minister, was treated at the event.

The PCB said they’ll look into the matter once Naseem responds, but they haven’t made it clear exactly which contract clause he allegedly broke.

“Naseem Shah is required to provide a response within the stipulated time. The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations, and the integrity of the game."

So, what did Naseem actually say? While the PSL kicked off at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, a post went up on his X account: “Why is she treated like a queen at Lord’s?”—along with a video of Maryam Nawaz’s arrival. Not long after, another message popped up claiming Naseem’s account had been hacked and restored, and the controversial post disappeared. Still, that explanation didn’t calm things down. The fact that this all unfolded on such a high-profile night, packed with VIPs, just made it a bigger story—especially since rules had already limited public attendance that evening.

According to the PCB, Naseem’s actions could’ve violated both media rules and his contract, which flat-out bans public criticism or disrespect toward officials and institutions involved in the board’s affairs.

The PCB’s gotten stricter in recent years about how players speak out—especially about anything political. Now, after Naseem offered his side, the board will decide what comes next and if he’ll face any further penalties.

For now, Naseem, who plays for Rawalpindi Pindiz in the PSL, is still set to take the field for their next match against Peshawar Zalmi. All eyes are on the PCB to see how they handle this one and whether they stick to their code of conduct.

Also read| 'Laanat hai zindagi bhar': Yograj Singh targets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; sparks row with sexist remark on wives