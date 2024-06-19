Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf breaks silence after video of altercation with fan goes viral

The incident occurred while Rauf was in Florida with his wife, when a fan approached him for a photo.

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has released a statement in response to a video circulating on social media depicting an altercation with a fan. The incident occurred while Rauf was in Florida with his wife, when a fan approached him for a photo. Unfortunately, the encounter took a negative turn when the fan allegedly began hurling abusive language towards Rauf.

In the heat of the moment, Rauf reacted by threatening to retaliate against the fan. It was later revealed that the fan was actually Pakistani, not Indian as Rauf had initially assumed.

"Yeh tera India nahi hai," Rauf was heard yelling at the fan after being pulled away by his wife.

"Pakistani hoon, aapka fan hoon," the man replied. "Pakistani hai aur yeh teri haalat hai. Gaali baap ko de raha hai," Rauf screamed back at him.

Watch:

A heated argument between Haris Rauf and a fan in the USA. pic.twitter.com/d2vt8guI1m — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 18, 2024

The video of the incident has quickly gained widespread attention after being posted online, prompting Rauf to issue a clarification regarding the matter.

"I decided not to bring this on social media, But not that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation.

"As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly.

"It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their preofessions," Rauf tweeted.

Rauf, along with the Pakistan national team, has come under scrutiny following their early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, which came after defeats against USA and India in the group stage.

During his four matches at the World Cup, Rauf took seven wickets for Pakistan at an economy rate of 6.73, making him the joint highest wicket-taker for his team alongside Mohammad Amir.

