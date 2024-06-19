Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf breaks silence after video of altercation with fan goes viral

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

ITR filing for FY 2023-24: 8 things to keep in mind while filing your income tax returns

Ankiti Bose makes comeback, unveils investment firm with USD 230 million in partnerships under Terra Invest

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohammad Rizwan's 'India' comment on Haris Rauf's public fight sparks major controversy, netizens react

Interesting Interview With Maulik Raval: Insights Into GDPR Trends & Future

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for England vs West Indies Super 8 match

World’s most expensive pearls 

High cholesterol: 5 symptoms seen on hands, legs

7 films, including five blockbusters, Salman Khan lost to other stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

India Overtakes Pakistan In Nuclear Weapons Count, China's Continues Rapid Expansion

Rajouri Garden Firing: One Killed In Firing Incident At Burger King Outlet In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Why Infosys Offered Staff Incentives Up To Rs 8 Lakh To Employees?

Meet actress who owns Rs 65 crore house in Mumbai, holiday home in Chennai, Rs 1 crore vanity van, net worth is..

Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Saleem's horror-comedy Kakuda set to release on...

Meet actress who always played a girl-next-door, fell in love with co-star, got married, then quit acting, is now..

HomeCricket

Cricket

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf breaks silence after video of altercation with fan goes viral

The incident occurred while Rauf was in Florida with his wife, when a fan approached him for a photo.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 03:33 PM IST

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf breaks silence after video of altercation with fan goes viral
Courtesy: X/Screengrab
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has released a statement in response to a video circulating on social media depicting an altercation with a fan. The incident occurred while Rauf was in Florida with his wife, when a fan approached him for a photo. Unfortunately, the encounter took a negative turn when the fan allegedly began hurling abusive language towards Rauf.

In the heat of the moment, Rauf reacted by threatening to retaliate against the fan. It was later revealed that the fan was actually Pakistani, not Indian as Rauf had initially assumed.

"Yeh tera India nahi hai," Rauf was heard yelling at the fan after being pulled away by his wife.

"Pakistani hoon, aapka fan hoon," the man replied. "Pakistani hai aur yeh teri haalat hai. Gaali baap ko de raha hai," Rauf screamed back at him.

Watch:

The video of the incident has quickly gained widespread attention after being posted online, prompting Rauf to issue a clarification regarding the matter.

"I decided not to bring this on social media, But not that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation.

"As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly.

"It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their preofessions," Rauf tweeted.

Rauf, along with the Pakistan national team, has come under scrutiny following their early exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup, which came after defeats against USA and India in the group stage.

During his four matches at the World Cup, Rauf took seven wickets for Pakistan at an economy rate of 6.73, making him the joint highest wicket-taker for his team alongside Mohammad Amir.

Also read| This cricketer holds record for fastest hundred in T20I, not Yuvraj, Kohli, Gayle, AB De Villiers

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Kabir Khan breaks his silence on Chandu Champion's low opening at box office: 'Kartik Aaryan's fans have...'

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 17th installment: PM Modi releases Rs 20000 crore for farmers, check beneficiary status online

‘There’s no…’: Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten slams Babar Azam and Co. after T20 World Cup early exit

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to experience rainfall amid heatwave, check IMD predictions here

NCERT to replace ‘India’ with ‘Bharat’ in school textbooks? Here's what council chief says

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement